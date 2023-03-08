Makaio Frazier tries his hand at directing short film showcasing rural NM

Makaio Frazier grew up with the artistic community at his fingertips.

His dad is a producer/writer/director. An uncle works as an editor in Los Angeles. His mom is a performing artist.

Not to mention that he grew up in northern New Mexico, which embraces the arts.

After graduating from high school, Frazier’s mind was on science and sports medicine. He began to study it before the pandemic hit and he moved back home.

In 2022, the 22-year-old filmmaker learned of an opportunity to create a short film for the New Mexico Film Office showcasing why the state is a mecca for film.

“I looked at it as an opportunity to do something for the state that hasn’t been done before and recognizing the crew and creators that have been doing this for generations,” Frazier says. “I thought it could be a love letter to New Mexico filmmakers by New Mexico filmmakers.”

The short film, “Filming in Rural New Mexico,” debuted at the Roundhouse’s Film & Media Day on Feb. 15, in Santa Fe. It is available to watch on YouTube.

The focus on the short film is showcasing rural New Mexico, meaning locations outside of the Santa Fe/Albuquerque corridor.

Production took place from June through November around the state. Filming locations included Gallup, Española, White Sands National Park, Carrizozo, Socorro, Otero County, Alamogordo and Farmington.

Frazier enlisted poet Hakim Bellamy and dancer Natalie Benally to participate in the piece.

His crew was made of filmmakers Jannis Schlenz, Andy Kastelic and Morgan Estill.

“The most challenging part was getting the angle right,” he says. “It is a promotional piece and we were trying to blend the poetry and the choreography to match the locations. The script was the poem.”

Kastelic was the editor and had plenty of footage to work with.

“Trying to whittle down hours of footage to four and a half minutes was grueling,” Frazier says. “I think it was enough time to capture an audience’s attention.”

Frazier is proud of his first project as director.

He says the goal was to create a film that showcases everything that New Mexico and the film industry is about.

“There were a few locations that we couldn’t get to,” he says. “The response has been great so far. Yes, movie magic can be made with all the glitz and glamour. New Mexico is different, it can be all those things, all while remaining rustic and culturally diverse.”

'Filming in Rural New Mexico' debuted at the Roundhouse's Film & Media Day on Feb. 15, in Santa Fe.

Online

To view “Filming in Rural New Mexico,” visit YouTube and search for To view “Filming in Rural New Mexico,” visit YouTube and search for New Mexico Film Office