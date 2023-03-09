 Albuquerque Little Theatre readies ‘Vanities’ for in-person audience - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque Little Theatre readies ‘Vanities’ for in-person audience

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

From left, Darcy Brander as Mary, Fawn Hanson as Kathy and Rachel Foster as Joanne star in “Vanities” produced by Albuquerque Little Theatre. (Courtesy of Jason Ponic Photography)

“Vanities” is ready to take the stage and have an in-person audience.

During the height of the pandemic, the play was shown as part of Albuquerque Little Theatre’s virtual season.

“Vanities” opens on 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, and runs weekends through March 26, at Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW.

This comedy chronicles the lives of three Texas girls as they grow into adulthood.

Fawn Hanson played Kathy in the virtual production in 2020 and is back in the same role for this live production along with Darcy Brander as Mary and Rachel Foster as Joanne.

“These three women are very, very talented actors,” said Paula Stein, “Vanities” director. “I think the other thing is they have such rich lives on their own and these are women who have experienced lots of different things and bring that to their characters.”

“Vanities” details the story of how life’s circumstances can put a strain on friendships.

“Especially for young women as well for women, you know, it’s the whole idea of friendship,” Stein said. “The way these young women interact with each other, we see them at their lives in three different times starting as high school seniors and by the time you get to them in the third act, it becomes very different from the one from the first.”

For Stein, this play also teaches very important life lessons.

“It shows how important friendships are and how you have friends that you had in elementary school that you would never ever do without one day,” Stein said. “Suddenly, they are going for the right and you’re going to the left and I don’t mean politically, so we are going in different places but that’s OK because other friends come and take their spot.”

For more information contact Albuquerque Little Theatre at 505-242-4750 or visit our website at albuquerquelittletheatre.org.

All ALT staff members and volunteers have been fully vaccinated.

ALT is no longer requiring proof of vaccination to enter the theatre, though their mask mandate will remain in effect.

 

‘Vanities’
Presented by Albuquerque Little Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 10, and Saturday, March 11; 2 p.m. Sunday, March 12; Repeats through March 26; 2 p.m. Saturday, March 18 matinee
WHERE: Albuquerque Little Theatre, 224 San Pasquale Ave. SW
HOW MUCH: $25 adults; $23 seniors (65 & up); $21 students aged 13 to university and $17 for children 12 & under, plus fees at albuquerquetittletheatre.org.

