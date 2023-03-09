Local musician Willajay ready to leave her mark on Albuquerque’s music scene

Willajay was born to be an artist and nothing is going to stop her from following her dreams.

She is a product of artistic parents; her mother a screenplay writer and poet, her father a painter. As a child, she was exposed to a variety of mediums and immersed herself in the arts.

Willajay – born Willa Jay Edwards – said her first experience with the arts was dance before adding instruments to her creative range, starting with piano, violin and clarinet. She attended New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe where she honed her theater skills.

She had a solid base of momentum, high on creativity and was ready to stamp her name on any stage. Then the pandemic hit. Society’s pause, however, helped her shape her next path.

“COVID happened and I just was a lost puppy and I had no idea what the hell to do,” Willajay said. “I wrote a song on my guitar and that’s where it all started, and that song is ‘Valentine.’ ”

“Valentine” is one of two singles released by Willajay in 2022, the other being “Codependency.” Both tracks highlight the singer-songwriter’s debut album “Sober,” which will drop Tuesday, March 14, complemented by a release show the same night at Sister with Sweet Roll and Pocket Elephant.

Willajay explained that her goal was to push the limits of style and didn’t want to be confined to a single genre, especially considering her vast background in the arts.

“Ever since I was little I’ve been such an independent thinker and mover through life that if I can only be a pop person … that just becomes so uncomfortable,” she said. “I like trying to make something for everyone.”

Willajay’s production flexes her knowledge of music and theory and her vocal range is seasoned. Her sultry and sometimes melancholy drawl immerses the listener into her stories of grief, growth and toxic relationships. Her abilities stem from an eclectic mix of influences, including pop, hip-hop, rock, jazz and EDM.

“Sober” will feature different tempos to balance the track listing and a mix of songs that highlight the elements of all her influences – including the use of spoken word from her background in another art form: poetry.

“A lot of my poetry inspires my song lyrics,” she said. “Poetry is all about imagination, what is the most poetic way I can describe this that puts you in the place that I am.”

Willajay believes in the healing power of music and aims to connect with listeners, especially other women. The artist admits that though Albuquerque’s music scene is growing and shifting into more of a collaborative feel rather than competitiveness, the latter is still prevalent when it comes to male and female acts.

“I’m still having a hard time finding my voice and feeling like it’s OK for me to express it because many times I’ve let people overpower me and take my voice,” she said.

Willajay hopes to see more female representation in the local music scene, but more importantly, more acceptance and openness, as well as excitement and support for a woman’s success.

“I have a lot of hope that women will feel more empowered to be the front woman … and that men see us as equals, as someone they could learn from, and vice versa,” she said. “It’s so weird that I feel like I have to ask for that, but I’m flesh and bones, just as you are.”

Rising through the ranks as a musician is an obstacle-riddled journey, but Willajay is confident in her talents and dedicated to the craft. She’s here to stay and ready for her coming-out party.

“As a woman, tapping into that confidence is so important for me because my stage presence means so much to me,” she said. “I want people leaving my shows not only wanting more, but I want it to stick with them.”