 John Crist keeps busy with various projects within comedy - Albuquerque Journal

John Crist keeps busy with various projects within comedy

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Comedian John Crist has more than five million followers on social media platforms. (Courtesy of Conor Dwyer)

More than five million followers on social media platforms.

Sold-out tours across the country.

These are just a few of the stats for comedian John Crist, who is rising fast in the comedy world.

Behind these milestones, there’s plenty plenty of blood, sweat and tears.

“The funny thing about making content, especially comedy, is that it has to make you think,” Crist says during a recent interview. “It has to capture your attention and be funny at the same time. That’s what will get people to click that share button and the content goes viral.”

Crist is currently on his “Emotional Support Tour,” which will make a stop in Albuquerque at 7 p.m. Friday, March 10, at the Kiva Auditorium.

Crist is known for the viral videos such as “Honest Football Coach,” “Every Parent at Disney,” “Brands that need to be CANCELLED,” plus hundreds more.

In 2022, he released his second special “What Are We Doing?” on YouTube and also released his best-selling book “Delete That” in the fall.

He also has a weekly podcast called “Net Positive” featuring special guests every other week and looks for inspiration on a daily basis.

“I grew up in the deep South, my dad is a pastor, and I was the third of eight home-schooled children,” Crist says. “My first job was at Chick-fil-A. Coming from a background like that, how do you not write jokes?”

Crist is quick to admit that he pays attention to all the ideas floating around in his head. He also knows that he has to act fast.

“My girlfriend and I were in church the other day,” he says. “I just had an idea for a joke. I had a day off two days ago and I needed to create some content around a cauliflower sandwich. I had my cell phone and just did everything there.”

Being a comedian today, with cancel culture in full swing, Crist says he’s not one to ever hold back on any topic.

“The more edgy and controversial, it’s going to be worth it,” he says. “I’m here to provide a different take on an issue. It goes back to making people think.”

Crist’s current tour has taken months to work out. He’s spent more than six months in the comedy clubs.

“I’ll have some jokes for the Albuquerque crowds,” he says. “It all depends on the demographics. I’ll make sure that each show is a little different because I’m always in a new location.”

John Crist
“Emotional Support Tour”
WHEN: 7 p.m. Friday, March 10
WHERE: Kiva Auditorium, 401 Second St. NW
HOW MUCH: $25-$155, plus fees at ticketmaster.com

