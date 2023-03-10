Corrales-based Ideum working on ‘Edible Plants Interactive’

According to Amber Dodson, New Mexico State Film Office director, the digital interactive website, “Edible Plants Interactive,” is being built through June in Corrales.

Directed and produced by Ideum Inc.’s James Spadaccini, “Edible Plants Interactive” is an interactive web-based resource that explores native plants and how they are sustainably harvested and prepared by traditional Native communities.

Ideum is working closely with a Native American tribe and other partners to share indigenous knowledge about native plants.

“This unique project will help share critical knowledge from Indigenous people about native plants. We are very excited to help bring this digital vision to life,” Spadaccini said.