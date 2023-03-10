 Corrales-based Ideum working on 'Edible Plants Interactive' - Albuquerque Journal

Corrales-based Ideum working on ‘Edible Plants Interactive’

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Corrales-based digital design firm Ideum, helped create the digital display film wall at the Albuquerque International Sunport. The company is working on a new project through June. (Courtesy of City of Albuquerque)

According to Amber Dodson, New Mexico State Film Office director, the digital interactive website, “Edible Plants Interactive,” is being built through June in Corrales.

Directed and produced by Ideum Inc.’s James Spadaccini, “Edible Plants Interactive” is an interactive web-based resource that explores native plants and how they are sustainably harvested and prepared by traditional Native communities.

Ideum is working closely with a Native American tribe and other partners to share indigenous knowledge about native plants.

“This unique project will help share critical knowledge from Indigenous people about native plants. We are very excited to help bring this digital vision to life,” Spadaccini said.

