Larger pay raises, more money for college scholarships could be added to ballooning spending bill

SANTA FE — Facing pressure from Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s office, a key Senate committee is poised to make big adjustments to a $9.4 billion budget bill approved by the House amid an oil-fueled state revenue windfall.

The changes proposed by the Senate Finance Committee — but not yet voted on — include $101 million more for a tuition-free college scholarship program, $60 million more for a law enforcement officer recruitment fund and about $22.6 million more for food initiatives, including free school meals for all K-12 public school students in New Mexico.

In addition, the revised budget plan would mean larger pay raises for state workers and teachers, who would get average 6% salary increases — instead of 5% raises — that would take effect starting in July.

Several Republican committee members spoke against the larger pay raises Wednesday, with Sen. Pat Woods, R-Broadview, saying the $47.4 million used to provide larger pay raises should instead be targeted at larger tax rebates for New Mexicans.

“I would rather have this money flow to the people,” Woods said.

But backers of the larger pay raises said they could help reduce high vacancy rates in many state agencies, while also blunting the impact of rising health insurance premiums.

Overall, the proposed Senate Finance Committee changes to the House-approved spending bill would increase year-over year spending by about $135.2 million — bringing the total size of the budget bill to nearly $9.6 billion.

That would represent a 13.7% increase over current spending levels and would leave less money available in cash reserves in case projected revenue levels do not materialize.

In addition, the proposed changes would also increase one-time spending.

Sen. George Muñoz, D-Gallup, the panel’s chairman, suggested many of the amendments were necessary to address concerns raised by the Governor’s Office.

“If we did not include some of the executive’s requests, I think we would either be in a special session” or in a conference committee with the House to hammer out budget differences, Muñoz said.

He also said the Senate Finance Committee waited to roll out its changes to the budget bill until after a House committee unveiled a $959 million tax package on Monday that includes $300 rebates for individual taxpayers, a reduction in the state’s gross receipts tax rate and other provisions.

Muñoz also said he met early Wednesday with his counterparts in the House, who expressed concern over the total spending increase proposed by the Senate.

“They think that we’ve overspent the budget,” Muñoz said.

A House vs. Senate dispute over spending?

During remarks on the House floor on Wednesday, Rep. Nathan Small, a Las Cruces Democrat and chairman of the House Appropriations and Finance Committee, said the House has reason to be proud of the budget package it sent to the Senate.

The measure set aside massive state reserves, made important investments in health care and transferred some money into endowment-like funds that will deliver sustainable revenue, he said, helping to offset future declines in oil production.

Small added that the House sent the budget to the Senate four days ahead of a legislative deadline.

“We not only did our work efficiently in committee and on the House floor, we did it comprehensively,” he said.

The House-approved spending plan included some of the funding initiatives sought by Lujan Grisham, including $83 million to provide Medicaid provider rate reimbursement increases of more than 10%, as New Mexico has grappled in recent years with a declining number of doctors.

But the Governor’s Office expressed dissatisfaction with initial funding levels for the Opportunity Scholarship, among other concerns, saying the provided funding would lead to scholarships being stripped from roughly 16,000 New Mexicans.

“This state enacted the most expansive tuition-free college program in the nation, and we are committed to keeping it as such,” Lujan Grisham spokeswoman Maddy Hayden said last month.

Some lawmakers decry lack of transparency

As the Senate weighs changes to the House-approved spending plan, some senators have expressed frustration about being shut out of closed-door meetings.

Sen. Jeff Steinborn, D-Las Cruces, lamented the lack on input during a Senate Finance Committee meeting this week.

“We’ve had very little input on this and I don’t think that’s the right way to pass a budget,” Steinborn said.

In response, Muñoz said funding for many standalone bills proposed during this year’s 60-day legislative session had been added into the spending bill, including money for wildfire recovery efforts around New Mexico.

He also said he was working to make the budget-drafting process more transparent after taking over as Senate Finance Committee chairman two years ago, saying, “We’re trying to do this more openly.”

It will take several days for the Senate changes to the House-approved budget bill to be drafted. For that reason, the Senate Finance Committee will likely not vote on the revised bill until Saturday, Muñoz said.

The full Senate would also have to endorse the spending plan before it could go back to the House for scrutiny. If the House votes not to go along with the Senate changes, designees from both chambers would be appointed to try to hammer out a compromise before the session ends March 18.