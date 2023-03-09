Follow live: New Mexico vs. Wyoming in first round of Mountain West tournament

The New Mexico Lobos (21-10) must make a run in the Mountain West Conference tournament to have any hope of securing a bid to the NCAA Tournament.

The Lobos, losers of eight of their last 11 games, enter the tournament as the sixth seed and have a first-round matchup vs. Wyoming (9-21), the lowest-seeded team in the tournament.

Tip-off is 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Stream the game at themw.com or listen 770 AM/96.3 FM. You can find Mountain West Conference tournament information here.

Reporter Geoff Grammer is at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, to cover the game. Follow his tweets below.

This story will be updated.

Tweets by GeoffGrammer