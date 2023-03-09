Bill banning firearms from polling places advances to House floor, while other gun bills also advance

SANTA FE — A proposal to prohibit New Mexicans from bringing guns into polling places is headed to the House floor, after winning approval on a party-line vote in its final House committee.

The bill, Senate Bill 44, would specifically bar firearms from being brought within 100 feet of a polling place — or inside. It was brought forward after an election cycle that featured a defeated GOP state House candidate being charged in January with shooting at the homes of several Democratic elected officials.

In addition, Mason Graham, the policy director for Common Cause New Mexico, a group that supports the legislation, said at least one report was received during last year’s election cycle of an individual armed with a firearm at a polling place, saying such instances can deter some voters from casting a ballot.

However, the legislation drew opposition Wednesday from several Republican lawmakers, who questioned whether it could apply to businesses or homes located adjacent to a polling place.

“It seems like it’s going to cause a lot more issues than it’s going to solve,” said Rep. Andrea Reeb, a Clovis Republican.

But Democratic supporters of the bill said common sense would prevail in such situations, while comparing the bill to a current prohibition against bringing guns into school zones.

The bill ultimately passed the House Judiciary Committee on a 5-4 vote, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans in opposition.

Meanwhile, the committee also endorsed another firearm-related bill that would make it a fourth-degree crime to knowingly buy a firearm for someone who is not eligible to possess the weapon, such as a convicted felon or a minor.

That bill, House Bill 306, is sponsored by House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, and backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. It passed without dissent on a 9-0 vote.

The measures are among a slew of gun safety bills that are still in the mix as lawmakers enter the homestretch of the 60-day legislative session that started Jan. 17.

Several other firearm-related proposals have stalled, however, including a proposed ban on the sale of automatic firearms and hollow-point ammunition.

With just over a week left in this year’s session, lawmakers are also still weighing a proposal to establish a 14-day waiting period before the completion of a gun sale.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to approve a waiting period bill with an exception for buyers who have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, sending it on to the full Senate.

The proposal, Senate Bill 427, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces, is similar to a proposal awaiting action by the House, though the House version doesn’t have the concealed-carry exemption.