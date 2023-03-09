 Bill banning firearms from polling places advances to House floor, while other gun bills also advance - Albuquerque Journal

Bill banning firearms from polling places advances to House floor, while other gun bills also advance

By Dan Boyd and Dan McKay / Journal Capitol Bureau

Rachel Brooks, of Santa Fe, gets her ballot during early voting at the Santa Fe County Clerks Office in this October 2022 file photo. A bill that would make it a crime to bring a gun into a polling place is headed to the House floor after clearing its final assigned committee on Wednesday. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — A proposal to prohibit New Mexicans from bringing guns into polling places is headed to the House floor, after winning approval on a party-line vote in its final House committee.

The bill, Senate Bill 44, would specifically bar firearms from being brought within 100 feet of a polling place — or inside. It was brought forward after an election cycle that featured a defeated GOP state House candidate being charged in January with shooting at the homes of several Democratic elected officials.

In addition, Mason Graham, the policy director for Common Cause New Mexico, a group that supports the legislation, said at least one report was received during last year’s election cycle of an individual armed with a firearm at a polling place, saying such instances can deter some voters from casting a ballot.

However, the legislation drew opposition Wednesday from several Republican lawmakers, who questioned whether it could apply to businesses or homes located adjacent to a polling place.

“It seems like it’s going to cause a lot more issues than it’s going to solve,” said Rep. Andrea Reeb, a Clovis Republican.

But Democratic supporters of the bill said common sense would prevail in such situations, while comparing the bill to a current prohibition against bringing guns into school zones.

The bill ultimately passed the House Judiciary Committee on a 5-4 vote, with Democrats voting in favor and Republicans in opposition.

Meanwhile, the committee also endorsed another firearm-related bill that would make it a fourth-degree crime to knowingly buy a firearm for someone who is not eligible to possess the weapon, such as a convicted felon or a minor.

That bill, House Bill 306, is sponsored by House Minority Leader Ryan Lane, R-Aztec, and backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. It passed without dissent on a 9-0 vote.

The measures are among a slew of gun safety bills that are still in the mix as lawmakers enter the homestretch of the 60-day legislative session that started Jan. 17.

Several other firearm-related proposals have stalled, however, including a proposed ban on the sale of automatic firearms and hollow-point ammunition.

With just over a week left in this year’s session, lawmakers are also still weighing a proposal to establish a 14-day waiting period before the completion of a gun sale.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Wednesday to approve a waiting period bill with an exception for buyers who have a permit to carry a concealed firearm, sending it on to the full Senate.

The proposal, Senate Bill 427, sponsored by Democratic Sen. Joseph Cervantes of Las Cruces, is similar to a proposal awaiting action by the House, though the House version doesn’t have the concealed-carry exemption.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Bill banning firearms from polling places advances to House floor, while other gun bills also advance

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Makaio Frazier tries his hand at directing short film ...
ABQnews Seeker
Makaio Frazier grew up with the ... Makaio Frazier grew up with the artistic community at his fingertips.His dad is a prod ...
2
Bill banning firearms from polling places advances to House ...
ABQnews Seeker
A proposal to prohibit New Mexicans ... A proposal to prohibit New Mexicans from bringing guns into polling places is headed to the House floor, after winning approval on a party-line ...
3
New Mexico outlasts Wyoming to advance in Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Lobos must make ... The New Mexico Lobos must make a run in the Mountain West Conference tournament to have any hope of securing a bid to the ...
4
Gun seizures on APS campuses have already surpassed last ...
ABQnews Seeker
So far this school year, Albuquerque ... So far this school year, Albuquerque Public Schools has confiscated a dozen guns from its campuses, according to the district's leader.
5
Lawmakers approve independent child advocacy office bills, even as ...
ABQnews Seeker
Similar proposals to strengthen oversight of ... Similar proposals to strengthen oversight of CYFD passed both chambers of the New Mexico Legislature
6
Ex-Navajo President Zah, guided by love for people, dies
ABQnews Seeker
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Peterson Zah, ... FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) -- Peterson Zah, a monumental Navajo Nation leader who guided the tribe through a politically tumultuous era and worked tirelessly to ...
7
PNM-Avangrid merger back on the table. Supreme Court to ...
ABQnews Seeker
State regulators endorsed a "joint motion" ... State regulators endorsed a "joint motion" that PNM and Avangrid filed Wednesday afternoon, asking the state Supreme Court to dismiss an appeal that the ...
8
New Mexico voting rights measure nears passage at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Voting bill backed by Democratic legislative ... Voting bill backed by Democratic legislative leaders is a step away from going to the governor's desk.
9
Man accused of trying to torch Albuquerque Public Schools ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Rio Rancho man allegedly set ... A Rio Rancho man allegedly set an Albuquerque Public Schools vehicle on fire and tried to torch two others Monday night outside the district’s ...