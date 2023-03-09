Wild Wednesday: A look at the 7 games decided in final seconds in boys basketball tournament

Los Lunas’ Logan Tafoya,center, jumps for joy after the Tigers knocked La Cueva out of the state basketball tournament Wednesday at the Pit. (Roberto E. Rosales/Albuquerque Journal)

Know someone who attended the New Mexico high school basketball state championships (officially known as the Nusenda Credit Union boys and girls basketball state championships) on Wednesday? You might want to ask if they have any fingernails left.

It was a day of nail-biters — games that came down to the final seconds. Seven of the day’s 24 games were decided by a total of 12 points.

Journal sports writer James Yodice, who covered some of those games, summed it up in a tweet: “What a day this has been, one of the best I’ve seen in my career.” Yodice has been covering sports for 30-plus years.

Here’s a short summary of each of the seven games that were within four points. For a longer summary of all the day’s games, see the boys prep basketball roundup.

Boys 5A

No. 2 SANDIA 64, No. 7 CLEVELAND 62 (OT): The Matadors (25-5) were close to dead in the water, down 54-46 with three minutes to go, until Sandia senior guard Andrew Hill heroically pulled his team from the brink. Hill scored all of Sandia’s 18 points in the fourth quarter, including a flurry of three 3-pointers in 36 seconds with under two minutes left that helped get the Matadors, improbably, to OT. Hill finished with 32 points, including 23 in the fourth quarter and OT. Sandia advances to play No. 3 Los Lunas.

No. 3 LOS LUNAS 46, No. 11 LA CUEVA 45: The Tigers (25-6), who advanced on a buzzer beater in the first round, barely avoided being sent home on one Wednesday. Senior point guard Ezra Guest nailed a 10-foot turnaround jumper in the lane with 16 seconds to go, which proved to be the game-winner for Los Lunas. Jalin Holland was spectacular in the second half for the Tigers, scoring 21 of his 23 points after halftime. Los Lunas advances to play No. 2 Sandia.

No. 5 ORGAN MOUNTAIN 59, No. 4 WEST MESA 55: The Knights (25-4) knocked down a pair of 3-pointers in the first 82 seconds, and preserved that lead the entire way. Brandon Kehres, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, had 24 points (he was 8 of 8 from the field) and 10 rebounds, both team-bests, for the Knights, who led by as 13 points in the first half and led by as few as one point twice in the second half. Organ Mountain was the only one of the eight quarterfinalists to come from outside the Albuquerque metro area, advances to play No. 1 Volcano Vista/No. 9 Atrisco Heritage

Boys 4A

No. 12 VALLEY 49, No. 4 ARTESIA 48: The Vikings (15-14) are still in the hunt for a state championship after nosing out Artesia. Julian Chavez calmly sank a 12-foot jumper in the lane with 16.7 seconds left to take the one-point lead. Tyler Kozlowski had a team-high 18 points for Valley, which led by nine points midway through the third quarter, then trailed 48-44 with 2:41 to play on two free throws by Artesia’s Nick Sanchez, the game’s high scorer with 24 points. The Vikings advance to play No. 1 Albuquerque Academy.

No. 7 TAOS 56, No. 2 HIGHLAND 54: The Tigers (19-10) rallied from 10 points down in the fourth quarter to oust the higher seed. Over the final 70 seconds, nearly every bounce went Taos’s way. Down 54-48 with 1:10 remaining, Taos’ Mateo Chavez converted a layup. Teammate Xavier Duke then hit two free throws. Chavez knocked down a corner 3. For the final point of the game, Daemon Ely added a free throw with 7.3 seconds left to finish with a game-high 24 points. Highland had two turnovers and missed the front end of a one-and-one free throw during that time. The Tigers advance to play No. 6 Hope Christian.

Boys 3A

No. 4 SANDIA PREP 38, No. 5 CROWNPOINT 37: The Sundevils (18-10) watched nearly all of an 11-point second-half lead evaporate. Sandia Prep made just one shot from the floor in the fourth — at the 7:27 mark of the period — and missed key free throws in the final minute to keep Crownpoint alive. The Eagles were down 38-35 when Tylon Tsosie, who led Crownpoint with 16 points, was fouled with 3 seconds remaining. Tsosie made both free throws instead of opting to miss the second, which would have given his team a chance for an offensive rebound and game-tying bucket. Sandia Prep advances to play No. 1 St. Michael’s.

Boys 2A

No. 2 ACADEMY FOR T&C 39, No. 7JAL 38: Jordan Apodaca scored 12 points and Julian Bernardino 11 for the Academy (25-6), which won despite going without a basket the last six minutes. Jacob Lujan scored 11 points and Gabriel Juarez added 10 points and 12 rebounds for Jal. ATATC advances to play No. 3 Texico.