Here’s what you can get for under $200K in the Albuquerque-area real estate market

Budgeting around $200,000 for a 3-bed-2-bath home used to be the typical goal for first-time home buyers.

What is available on the market now in the $200K range is often a mobile home, in need of repairs or situated in smaller satellite towns around Albuquerque.

Even these slim pickings are snatched up quickly.

This is a list of six listings in the area available for under $200K that are move-in ready.

Price: $62,995

This mobile home features a pellet stove in addition to all the usual appliances.

The side yard is enclosed by a 6-foot-tall vinyl fence.

There is also an extra large storage shed with power.

Located just two minutes from the ABQ BioPark, this home is a part of the South’s Mobile Villa community, which is a land lease community.

The land lease includes trash and natural gas.

Year built: 1982

House size: 1,545 square feet

Lot size: 1.56 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $75,000

This mobile home has an open floorplan with wood tile flooring.

The home is situated close to Interstate 40, in a community with access to a pool and fitness facility.

Year built: 1987

House size: 954 square feet

Lot size: 0.09 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $111,000

This mobile home features a larger floor plan with a sizable living area, dining room and kitchen.

Some repairs are needed throughout the property.

This mobile home is located on a sprawling two-and-a-half acre lot 40 minutes from Downtown Albuquerque.

Year built: N/A

House size: 1,801 square feet

Lot size: 2.50 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $145,000

This townhouse is located close to Interstate 25, just 10 minutes from Downtown.

This property has older appliances and a swamp cooler.

The homeowners association fee covers the clubhouse and common areas, as well as grounds maintenance and utilities.

Year built: 1972

House size: 1,000 square feet

Lot size: 0.02 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $150,000

This double-wide mobile home features a fireplace and front and back porches.

The spacious half-acre lot is perfect for animals, even horses are allowed.

The property also has its own well and septic.

The commute to Downtown Albuquerque is 30 minutes by car.

Year built: 1978

House size: 2,168 square feet

Lot size: 0.50 acres

Bedrooms: 3, possibility for 4

Baths: 2 full baths

Price: $175,000

This condominium features a fireplace, tile throughout and a balcony.

The homeowners association in this gated community covers a gym, dry sauna, pool and hot tub.

The location has easy access to Interstate 25 and Interstate 40 and is a 10-minute drive from Downtown.

Year built: 1972

House size: 1,171 square feet

Lot size: 0.15 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths