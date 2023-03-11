 Here's what you can get for under $200K in the Albuquerque-area real estate market - Albuquerque Journal

Here’s what you can get for under $200K in the Albuquerque-area real estate market

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Budgeting around $200,000 for a 3-bed-2-bath home used to be the typical goal for first-time home buyers.

What is available on the market now in the $200K range is often a mobile home, in need of repairs or situated in smaller satellite towns around Albuquerque.

Even these slim pickings are snatched up quickly.

This is a list of six listings in the area available for under $200K that are move-in ready.

2600 New York NW, Albuquerque

Price: $62,995

This mobile home features a pellet stove in addition to all the usual appliances.

The side yard is enclosed by a 6-foot-tall vinyl fence.

There is also an extra large storage shed with power.

Located just two minutes from the ABQ BioPark, this home is a part of the South’s Mobile Villa community, which is a land lease community.

The land lease includes trash and natural gas.

Year built: 1982

House size: 1,545 square feet

Lot size: 1.56 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

9000 Zuni SE, Albuquerque

Price: $75,000

This mobile home has an open floorplan with wood tile flooring.

The home is situated close to Interstate 40, in a community with access to a pool and fitness facility.

Year built: 1987

House size: 954 square feet

Lot size: 0.09 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

16 Shannon Court, Moriarty

Price: $111,000

This mobile home features a larger floor plan with a sizable living area, dining room and kitchen.

Some repairs are needed throughout the property.

This mobile home is located on a sprawling two-and-a-half acre lot 40 minutes from Downtown Albuquerque.

Year built: N/A

House size: 1,801 square feet

Lot size: 2.50 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

4601 Carlisle NE, Albuquerque

Price: $145,000

This townhouse is located close to Interstate 25, just 10 minutes from Downtown.

This property has older appliances and a swamp cooler.

The homeowners association fee covers the clubhouse and common areas, as well as grounds maintenance and utilities.

Year built: 1972

House size: 1,000 square feet

Lot size: 0.02 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

8 Sais Drive, Los Lunas

Price: $150,000

 

This double-wide mobile home features a fireplace and front and back porches.

The spacious half-acre lot is perfect for animals, even horses are allowed.

The property also has its own well and septic.

The commute to Downtown Albuquerque is 30 minutes by car.

Year built: 1978

House size: 2,168 square feet

Lot size: 0.50 acres

Bedrooms: 3, possibility for 4

Baths: 2 full baths

3833 Montgomery NE, Albuquerque

Price: $175,000

This condominium features a fireplace, tile throughout and a balcony.

The homeowners association in this gated community covers a gym, dry sauna, pool and hot tub.

The location has easy access to Interstate 25 and Interstate 40 and is a 10-minute drive from Downtown.

Year built: 1972

House size: 1,171 square feet

Lot size: 0.15 acres

Bedrooms: 3

Baths: 2 full baths

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Here’s what you can get for under $200K in the Albuquerque-area real estate market

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Honoring trailblazers: 1973 San Jon girls basketball team was ...
ABQnews Seeker
This year is the 50th anniversary ... This year is the 50th anniversary of the first official high school girls state basketball champion in New Mexico. San Jon was the inaugural ...
2
Albuquerque bought artificial turf and installed it in Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
New report from the city of ... New report from the city of Albuquerque's Office of Inspector General focuses on the turf used by the New Mexico Gladiators for their home ...
3
What would it take to provide free school meals ...
Education
While the initiative could put New ... While the initiative could put New Mexico on the national forefront of universal school meals, growing enough fruits, vegetables and other food could prove ...
4
Win on a slot machine but ‘glitch' prevented payout? ...
ABQnews Seeker
Non-tribal gaming sites in New Mexico ... Non-tribal gaming sites in New Mexico have to answer to the New Mexico Gaming Control Board, as well as conduct their own internal investigation ...
5
Prep basketball Friday: Gallup wins 4A girls championship in ...
Boys' Basketball
The state high school basketball tournament ... The state high school basketball tournament continuee with seven games Friday, all at the Pit, and the first three state champions were decided on ...
6
Abruzzo trust heir is guilty in tax case
ABQnews Seeker
A jury sitting in Albuquerque convicted ... A jury sitting in Albuquerque convicted an heir to an Abruzzo-family trust account of two federal crimes for failing to pay taxes on his ...
7
7 things to do this weekend: 'Star Wars,' Shamrock ...
Entertainment
1'A New Hope' in Diné ... 1'A New Hope' in Diné ...
8
Murder suspect charged in second homicide from 2021
ABQnews Seeker
A man already behind bars on ... A man already behind bars on a murder charge is now accused in a second homicide from 2021 at a motel in Northwest Albuquerque.
9
‘Just awful’: Fire consumes South Valley home, damages another
ABQnews Seeker
A building was destroyed and another ... A building was destroyed and another damaged but not consumed Friday morning in a fire in a South Valley neighborhood, according to Bernalillo County ...
10
High schoolers get a taste of college life during ...
ABQnews Seeker
Adelicia Realivasquez, a sophomore at ACE ... Adelicia Realivasquez, a sophomore at ACE Leadership High School, has it all figured out. Though she's only 16, she knows what she wants to ...