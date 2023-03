The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the International District.

The crash took place at the intersection of San Mateo and Lomas NE, said Daren J. DeAguero, an APD spokesman, in an email sent around 8 p.m.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital where they succumbed to their injuries, DeAguero said.

No other information has been released at this time.