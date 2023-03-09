The Cure sets Albuquerque date for ‘Songs of a Lost World’ tour

It’s just like heaven.

Legendary band, The Cure, is bringing its “Songs of a Lost World” tour to North America in May, June and July.

The 30-date tour will make a stop Isleta Amphitheater on May 16. Opening for the entire tour is the Twilight Sad.

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan sale on Wednesday, March 15.

Registration is talking place through Monday, March 13, at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/thecure2023.

The tour features three nights at the Hollywood Bowl and three nights at Madison Square Garden.

According to the band, The Cure has agreed all ticket prices, there were be no “platinum” or “dynamically priced” tickets on this tour.

The Cure formed in 1978, in West Sussex and have seen success in the years since.

The Cure’s Robert Smith has been teasing a new Cure album for many years. The band’s last studio album was 2008’s “4:13 Dream.”

The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2019 and is the band’s first tour in the United States since 2019.