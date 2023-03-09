 Prep basketball: On Semifinals Thursday, two teams already have earned championship berths - Albuquerque Journal

Prep basketball: On Semifinals Thursday, two teams already have earned championship berths

By ABQJournal News Staff

Play continues Thursday in the state high school basketball championships, officially known as the Nusenda Credit Union Basketball State Championships.

There are 16 games to be played, eight each at the Pit and the Rio Rancho Events Center. In early games, Kirtland Central’s girls won a Class 4A semifinal, as did the Escalante girls in Class 2A.

The Journal’s James Yodice is on the scene at the Pit. Follow his Twitter feed and that of the New Mexico Activites Association below. And check back here for game reports and bracket updates throughout the day.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

NO. 1 KIRTLAND CENTRAL 53, NO. 4 HOPE CHRISTIAN 35: The Broncos relied on their depth and pulled away from the Huskies (23-8) in the fourth quarter of their girls Class 4A semifinal matchup at The Pit on Thursday. 
Kirtland Central (29-3) led by just five after three periods but opened the final stanza on a 12-2 run to take a 44-29 lead with 2:23 remaining to essentially ice the game. Three players scored in double figures for the Broncos: Aaryanna Lansing (13), Emilian Clani (12) and Teghan Begay (12). Charlotte Bitsoih led Hope withh 15 points, while Kathleen Obisike added 14 points and 16 rebounds. —  Tristen Critchfield

Hope Christian Kc by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

CLASS 2A

No. 1 ESCALANTE 46, No. 4 CAPITAN 33: In Rio Rancho, Brycelyn Martinez scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Escalante (22-7) in its win over Capitan (23-7). Escalante, which lost last year’s final to Clayton by one point, advances to Friday’s 5 p.m. championship game at the Pit vs. the winner of the late semifinal between No. 3 Laguna Acoma and No. 7 Texico.

Emma Maestas added 11 rebounds for Escalante, which won the battle of the glass 38-27. Still, Capitan held tough and grabbed a 21-17 lead with 5:32 left in the third quarter on Haileigh Brown’s 3-pointer. But Escalante took control with a 15-1 run over roughly the next five minutes.

Tyla Gibson had 13 points and Brown 11 for Capitan.

 

Escalante Capitan by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class A

Home » From the newspaper » Prep basketball: On Semifinals Thursday, two teams already have earned championship berths

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep basketball: On Semifinals Thursday, two teams already have ...
Boys' Basketball
Play continues Thursday in the state ... Play continues Thursday in the state high school basketball championships, officially known as the Nusenda Credit Union Basketball State Championships. There are 16 games ...
2
Wild Wednesday: A look at the 7 games decided ...
ABQnews Seeker
Know someone who attended the New ... Know someone who attended the New Mexico high school basketball state championships on Wednesday? You might want to ask if they have any fingernails ...
3
Prep basketball: Sandia wins in OT; Los Lunas, Valley, ...
Boys' Basketball
It was a wild Wednesday, the ... It was a wild Wednesday, the busiest day of the week for the New Mexico high school basketball state championships (officially known as the ...
4
New Mexico’s state high school basketball tournament is back ...
ABQnews Seeker
Games expected to snarl Albuquerque metro ... Games expected to snarl Albuquerque metro area traffic through Saturday
5
Plan on watching state tournament basketball? Here's what you ...
Boys' Basketball
As we head into the quarterfinal ... As we head into the quarterfinal round of the state high school basketball championships, here's som ...
6
New Mexico state basketball tournament enters week two. Here ...
ABQnews Seeker
The curtain has fallen on Act ... The curtain has fallen on Act I of the high school state basketball tournament. The more formidable and meaningful second act lays ahead, starting ...
7
UPDATED brackets: Cleveland, Sandia, Hope, prevail as first-round boys ...
Boys' Basketball
CLASS 5A RIO RANCHO — At ... CLASS 5A RIO RANCHO — At the state basketball tournament, it's always nice to have options. Consider senior Josia Ortiz of the Cleveland Storm, ...
8
State tournament prep basketball tips off Friday: The Journal ...
Boys' Basketball
The 2023 high school state basketball ... The 2023 high school state basketball tournaments begin Friday, with the girls up first. There are 40 first-round games on the docket, from Animas ...
9
High school basketball's March Madness set to tip: Here's ...
ABQnews Seeker
The 160 participants in New Mexico's ... The 160 participants in New Mexico's high school basketball playoffs were revealed on Sunday, setting the stage for the state's premier sporting event — ...