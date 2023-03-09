Prep basketball: On Semifinals Thursday, two teams already have earned championship berths

Play continues Thursday in the state high school basketball championships, officially known as the Nusenda Credit Union Basketball State Championships.

There are 16 games to be played, eight each at the Pit and the Rio Rancho Events Center. In early games, Kirtland Central’s girls won a Class 4A semifinal, as did the Escalante girls in Class 2A.

The Journal’s James Yodice is on the scene at the Pit. Follow his Twitter feed and that of the New Mexico Activites Association below. And check back here for game reports and bracket updates throughout the day.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

NO. 1 KIRTLAND CENTRAL 53, NO. 4 HOPE CHRISTIAN 35: The Broncos relied on their depth and pulled away from the Huskies (23-8) in the fourth quarter of their girls Class 4A semifinal matchup at The Pit on Thursday. Kirtland Central (29-3) led by just five after three periods but opened the final stanza on a 12-2 run to take a 44-29 lead with 2:23 remaining to essentially ice the game. Three players scored in double figures for the Broncos: Aaryanna Lansing (13), Emilian Clani (12) and Teghan Begay (12). Charlotte Bitsoih led Hope withh 15 points, while Kathleen Obisike added 14 points and 16 rebounds. — Tristen Critchfield Hope Christian Kc by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd CLASS 2A No. 1 ESCALANTE 46, No. 4 CAPITAN 33: In Rio Rancho, Brycelyn Martinez scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Escalante (22-7) in its win over Capitan (23-7). Escalante, which lost last year’s final to Clayton by one point, advances to Friday’s 5 p.m. championship game at the Pit vs. the winner of the late semifinal between No. 3 Laguna Acoma and No. 7 Texico. Emma Maestas added 11 rebounds for Escalante, which won the battle of the glass 38-27. Still, Capitan held tough and grabbed a 21-17 lead with 5:32 left in the third quarter on Haileigh Brown’s 3-pointer. But Escalante took control with a 15-1 run over roughly the next five minutes. Tyla Gibson had 13 points and Brown 11 for Capitan. Escalante Capitan by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

