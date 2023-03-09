 New Mexico-Utah State battle for spot in Mountain West Tournament semifinals. Here's how to follow the game. - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico-Utah State battle for spot in Mountain West Tournament semifinals. Here’s how to follow the game.

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The No. 6 seed New Mexico Lobos take on No. 3 Utah State Thursday night in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals.

The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network, heard in New Mexico on 770 AM or 96.3 FM or you can follow live updates on Twitter from the Journal’s Geoff Grammer. Tip-off is 9:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Aggies (24-7) earned a bye into the quarterfinal round and are likely in need of a win to feel comfortable about their chances of getting into the NCAA Tournament (they were listed as the “last team in” the field of 64 on ESPN’s bracket projection by Joe Lunardi as of Thursday morning).

UNM (22-10) needs to win the Mountain West Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament, and started on the right foot Wednesday night with an 87-76 win over Wyoming in the first round of the conference tournament in the Thomas & Mack Center.

In Wednesday’s game, UNM’s Jaelen House had 28 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, was 10-of-10 at the free throw line and had just one turnover, leading Wyoming assistant coach Sundance Wicks to praise the Lobo point guard.

“Jaelen House is different,” Wicks said, noting House.

 

 

USU beat UNM in their only meeting in the regular season, 84-73, in Logan Utah.

This will be the fourth MW Tournament quarterfinal meeting between the two teams since 2018, with Utah State going 2-1 in the previous three matchups — wins in 2019 and 2020 when the Aggies went on to win the conference tournament title each season — and a 2018 loss in which the Lobos advanced to the championship game before losing to San Diego State.The winner of the game advances to play in Friday’s semifinal against the winner of No. 2 Boise State and No. 7 UNLV.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico-Utah State battle for spot in Mountain West Tournament semifinals. Here’s how to follow the game.

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Makaio Frazier tries his hand at directing short film ...
ABQnews Seeker
Makaio Frazier grew up with the ... Makaio Frazier grew up with the artistic community at his fingertips.His dad is a prod ...
2
New Mexico-Utah State battle for spot in Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM needs to win the Mountain ... UNM needs to win the Mountain West Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament, and started on the right foot Wednesday night with an ...
3
New Mexico outlasts Wyoming to advance in Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Lobos must make ... The New Mexico Lobos must make a run in the Mountain West Conference tournament to have any hope of securing a bid to the ...
4
Local musician Willajay ready to leave her mark on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Willajay was born to be an ... Willajay was born to be an artist and nothing is going to stop her from following her dreams. ...
5
Journal seeks new editor after Karen Moses announces retirement ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Publishing Co. is searching for ... Albuquerque Publishing Co. is searching for a replacement for Journal Editor and Senior Vice President Karen Moses, who will retire this year.
6
Josué Urrutia finds his grove with Los Domingueros, solo ...
ABQnews Seeker
Josué Urrutia has an ear for ... Josué Urrutia has an ear for music.All his life, he's been influenced by not on ...
7
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- After three nasty ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- After three nasty years, the La Nina weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone, the ...
8
Casa Flamenca readies new season, begins more community outreach
ABQnews Seeker
As spring creeps around, Carmen Montes ... As spring creeps around, Carmen Montes is ready to unveil a new flamenco season to the world. ...
9
NE ABQ vehicle vs. pedestrian crash leaves 1 dead ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit ... The Albuquerque Police Department Motors Unit is investigating a fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian crash that occurred Wednesday evening in the International District. The crash ...