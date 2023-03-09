New Mexico-Utah State battle for spot in Mountain West Tournament semifinals. Here’s how to follow the game.

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — The No. 6 seed New Mexico Lobos take on No. 3 Utah State Thursday night in the Mountain West Tournament quarterfinals.

The game can be seen on CBS Sports Network, heard in New Mexico on 770 AM or 96.3 FM or you can follow live updates on Twitter from the Journal’s Geoff Grammer. Tip-off is 9:30 p.m. Mountain Time.

The Aggies (24-7) earned a bye into the quarterfinal round and are likely in need of a win to feel comfortable about their chances of getting into the NCAA Tournament (they were listed as the “last team in” the field of 64 on ESPN’s bracket projection by Joe Lunardi as of Thursday morning).

UNM (22-10) needs to win the Mountain West Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament, and started on the right foot Wednesday night with an 87-76 win over Wyoming in the first round of the conference tournament in the Thomas & Mack Center.

In Wednesday’s game, UNM’s Jaelen House had 28 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 3 steals, was 10-of-10 at the free throw line and had just one turnover, leading Wyoming assistant coach Sundance Wicks to praise the Lobo point guard.

“Jaelen House is different,” Wicks said, noting House.

USU beat UNM in their only meeting in the regular season, 84-73, in Logan Utah.

This will be the fourth MW Tournament quarterfinal meeting between the two teams since 2018, with Utah State going 2-1 in the previous three matchups — wins in 2019 and 2020 when the Aggies went on to win the conference tournament title each season — and a 2018 loss in which the Lobos advanced to the championship game before losing to San Diego State.The winner of the game advances to play in Friday’s semifinal against the winner of No. 2 Boise State and No. 7 UNLV.