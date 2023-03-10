 Conservation funding plan advances in New Mexico Capitol - Albuquerque Journal

Conservation funding plan advances in New Mexico Capitol

By Dan McKay / Journal Staff Writer

Pat and Bess Harris of Santa Fe walk their dogs Bandit, left, and Sunny on the Santa Fe River Trail near the San Ysidro Crossing in January. A proposal under consideration at the Legislature would establish new funds intended to promote conservation, outdoor recreation and agriculture. (Eddie Moore/Journal)

SANTA FE — Legislation intended to create a permanent funding stream for environmental conservation and outdoor recreation is headed to the full House after advancing through its final legislative committee.

The proposal, Senate Bill 9, would establish two new permanent funds and call for spending $50 million over the next four years to support conservation and other efforts.

The bipartisan bill — sponsored jointly by Republican Sen. Steven Neville of Aztec and Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth, D-Santa Fe — drew support from a broad coalition of environmental, agricultural and outdoor recreation groups.

But the cattle and woolgrowers associations opposed the bill, raising questions about whether some of the money might be used to buy large tracts of land and drive up prices.

Neville said the legislation doesn’t expand authority for land acquisition and is intended to pay for existing programs. It would create an endowment-like system, he said, that would make state cash available to secure federal matching funds.

“We’re leaving millions of dollars on the table,” he said.

Wirth said New Mexico is the only western state without a similar fund for land and water conservation.

“What we’re trying to do here is for all New Mexicans,” he said.

A budget proposal pending in the Legislature would provide about $100 million to support the effort — half of which would be doled out over the next four years.

The funding would go toward forest conservation, watershed restoration, healthy soils, outdoor recreation and the propagation of game and fish, among other programs.

The House Appropriations and Finance Committee passed the bill Thursday, sending it to the House floor.

It passed the Senate 33-7 last month.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Conservation funding plan advances in New Mexico Capitol

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Makaio Frazier tries his hand at directing short film ...
ABQnews Seeker
Makaio Frazier grew up with the ... Makaio Frazier grew up with the artistic community at his fingertips.His dad is a prod ...
2
Conservation funding plan advances in New Mexico Capitol
ABQnews Seeker
After passing the Senate, conservation funding ... After passing the Senate, conservation funding measure is advancing in the House
3
House endorses proposed revision to New Mexico’s public records ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state House passed legislation Thursday ... The state House passed legislation Thursday that would revise New Mexico's public records law to exempt from release certain cybersecurity records and law enforcement ...
4
New Mexico-Utah State battle for spot in Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM needs to win the Mountain ... UNM needs to win the Mountain West Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament, and started on the right foot Wednesday night with an ...
5
New Mexico outlasts Wyoming to advance in Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Lobos must make ... The New Mexico Lobos must make a run in the Mountain West Conference tournament to have any hope of securing a bid to the ...
6
Local musician Willajay ready to leave her mark on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Willajay was born to be an ... Willajay was born to be an artist and nothing is going to stop her from following her dreams. ...
7
Journal seeks new editor after Karen Moses announces retirement ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Publishing Co. is searching for ... Albuquerque Publishing Co. is searching for a replacement for Journal Editor and Senior Vice President Karen Moses, who will retire this year.
8
Josué Urrutia finds his grove with Los Domingueros, solo ...
ABQnews Seeker
Josué Urrutia has an ear for ... Josué Urrutia has an ear for music.All his life, he's been influenced by not on ...
9
La Nina, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON (AP) -- After three nasty ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- After three nasty years, the La Nina weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone, the ...