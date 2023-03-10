Fishing Report for March 7

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

Nick Keele of Hobbs caught a 16-inch, 2.75-pound largemouth bass at Harry McAdams Park Pond using a purple worm March 5.

Pete Jaramillo of Albuquerque caught a 1.65-pound rainbow trout using Joel-O Shotz red sweet-corn shrimp bait Feb. 28. Leonard Montaño of Albuquerque caught a 16-inch rainbow trout using PowerBait Feb. 20 at Tingley Beach.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

Notes from GAME & FISH

Northeast Fishing Report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Charette Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was fair to good when using worms and PowerBait.

Conchas Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

At Costilla Creek, the Valle Vidal is closed to fishing until July.

Cowles Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Coyote Creek had no reports from anglers this week.

Ice fishing for trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good when using salmon-peach PowerBait and green tungsten jigs. Ice fishing for perch was good when using green and yellow tungsten jigs. For updated lake conditions, visit the park’s webpage or call the park office at 575-377-1594.

Fishing for trout at Eagle Rock Lake was slow to fair when using jigs tipped with worms.

National Forest closures have been in place restricting fishing access at Gallinas River. Visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300 for the latest closure information.

Hopewell Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Alice is losed due to unsafe ice conditions.

Ice fishing for trout and perch at Lake Maloya was good when using tungsten jigs tipped with wax worms and PowerBait.

Los Pinos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake is closed to fishing due to unsafe ice conditions.

Morphy Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River near Pecos on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow below the Red River Hatchery in Red River on Monday morning was 45 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow when using streamer flies, Woolly Bugger flies and San Juan worm flies. Fishing for trout at the hatchery was slow to fair when using egg-pattern flies and Kastmaster lures.

Streamflow below the Taos Junction Bridge on the Rio Grande on Monday morning was 577 cfs. Fishing for trout was slow to fair when using PowerBait and nightcrawler worms.

Streamflow near on the Rio Hondo near Valdez on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Mora near Terrero on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco on Monday morning was not measured due to ice.

Gates are open at Santa Cruz Reservoir from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

Shuree Ponds is closed to fishing until July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was fair when using jigs and Powerbait MaxScent Flatnose Minnows. Fishing for white bass was fair when vertical jigging using jigging spoons and Berkley Gulp Minnows. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was fair when using crankbaits and spinnerbaits. The main lake water surface temperature was in the low to mid 40 F range, and the water clarity was clear.

Northwest Fishing Report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 206 cfs.

Fishing for trout at the Albuquerque Area Drains was fair when using peach PowerBait.

Bluewater Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

Canjilon Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Cochiti Lake was fair to good when using cut carp bait in deeper water near the river channel.

El Vado Lake is closed due to dam construction project. For more information, visit El Vado Lake State Park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fenton Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The city is in the final stages of repairs; stocking will resume soon at Grants Riverwalk Pond.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow at the Jemez Waters near Jemez on Monday morning was 28 cfs. Fishing for trout on the lower Jemez River was fair to good when using Parachute Adams flies. Due to the rising popularity of fishing in Valles Caldera National Preserve, the National Park Service will begin charging a fee for its fishing permits starting April 1, 2023, to support the management of its fishing program. The new fee schedule will be $20 for an annual pass ($10 for youth 12-17) and $5 for a 7-day pass ($3 for youth 12-17). A State of New Mexico fishing license is also required to fish within Valles Caldera. For more information visit nps.gov/vall.

Laguna del Campo had no reports from anglers this week.

Lagunitas Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Stocking efforts at McGaffey Lake have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions. Lake conditions will be monitored and stocking will resume once conditions improve.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair when using large streamer flies and jerkbaits.

Streamflow on the Rio Chama below El Vado Lake on Monday morning was 100 cfs; streamflow below Abiquiú Lake on Monday morning was 74 cfs. Fishing for trout below Abiquiú Lake was fair when using Panther Martin spinners. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiu Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only.

Rio Grande had no reports from anglers this week.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

San Gregorio Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the San Juan River near Archuleta on Monday morning was 311 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good when using leech-pattern flies and orange and red beadhead annelid flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters section was good when using black-and-gold Panther Martin spinners.

Seven Springs Brood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was good when using olive beadhead, streamer flies.

Fishing for trout at Tingley Beach was fair to good when using Joel-O Shotz red sweet-corn shrimp bait and white PowerBait eggs. Fishing for trout in the catch-and-release pond was good when using black and olive leech-pattern flies.

Trout Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Southwest Fishing Report

Fishing for trout at Alumni Pond was fair to good when using canned corn, garlic PowerBait, Velveeta cheese, salmon-peach PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies fished with a bobber.

Bear Canyon Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

The department is conducting a boater and angler improvement project at Bill Evans Lake from February to April. Improvements include the installation of a new concrete boat ramp and dock; improvements to the existing boat ramp; the installation of rock, fishing jetties; road improvements; and re-grading the north camping access area. Anglers should expect road and lake closures during construction. For current conditions, contact the department’s Fisheries Management Division at 505-476-8055. Anglers are encouraged to visit surrounding lakes such as Bear Canyon Lake, Lake Roberts and Trees Lake for alternate fishing locations.

Caballo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for crappie at Elephant Butte Lake was good when using small, dark-colored jigs and white curly-tail jigs. Fishing for catfish was fair when using cut bait.

Fishing for trout at Escondida Lake was good when using salmon-peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Gila River near Gila on Monday morning was 639 cfs.

Fishing for trout at Glenwood Pond was good when using salmon eggs and orange PowerBait.

Lake Roberts had no reports from anglers this week.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for all species was slow at Rancho Grande Ponds.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte Dam on Monday morning was 0 cfs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Trees Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Young Pond was fair when using canned corn, salmon-peach PowerBait and Pistol Pete spinner flies fished with a bobber.

Southeast Fishing Report

Fishing for trout at Alto Lake was fair to good when using PowerBait and gold spinners.

Bataan Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on Berrendo Creek. Fishing for bass was fair to good when using red-and-black Senko worms.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 4 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the City of Alamogordo due to fire damage.

Bosque Redondo Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Brantley Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Carlsbad Municipal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Eunice Lake was fair to good when using corn-flavored PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Green Meadow Lake was good when using worms fished beneath a bobber.

Greene Acres Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was fair to good when using salmon-peach PowerBait.

Fishing for trout at Harry McAdams Park Pond was good when using homemade dough bait. Fishing for bass was fair to good when using purple plastic worms and creature baits.

Fishing for all species was slow at Lake Van.

Oasis Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 90 cfs.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rio Bonito had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Ruidoso at Hollywood on Monday morning was 30 cfs.

Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Santa Rosa Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Sumner Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.