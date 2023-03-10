 Police search for woman charged in southeast Albuquerque fatal shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Police search for woman charged in southeast Albuquerque fatal shooting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Elena Ornelas (Albuquerque Police Department)

A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman earlier this year at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque.

Elena Ornelas, 26, is charged with an open count of murder in the Jan. 21 death of Sadie Hill. An online obituary said Hill lived most her life in Springfield, New Hampshire, but spent the last few years in Albuquerque.

A warrant has been issued for Ornelas’ arrest.

At the time of the shooting Ornelas was on pretrial release in two cases — allegedly shooting a woman in the shoulder in December and being found in a stolen vehicle with multiple guns months earlier.

Prosecutors filed a motion to detain Ornelas in the December shooting case until trial but a judge denied the motion, saying the charging document “fails to provide any supportive facts” tying Ornelas to the shooting.

The initial complaint filed in Metropolitan Court does not lay out any evidence tying Ornelas to the shooting, aside from her being at a nearby bus stop. An amended complaint filed a day later had more details, alleging Ornelas wore similar clothing to the shooter and told police she was attacked but did not shoot a gun.

It appears the judge was provided only the initial complaint and ruled it “wholly insufficient” to support the shooting charge, releasing Ornelas on pretrial conditions on Jan. 5.

By Jan. 20, according to court records, a warrant was issued for Ornelas when she didn’t report to pretrial services and “her whereabouts are unknown.”

A day later police responded to a shooting in the 7900 block of Bell SE and found Hill shot to death outside an apartment, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Multiple witnesses told police they either heard Ornelas was responsible or were there when she shot Hill.

Police said those who frequented the complex told them Ornelas used fentanyl, had shot several other women and was “not right in the head.”

A witness told police of being in the apartment with Hill and Ornelas, who was “very twitchy” and said she hadn’t slept in a week.

The witness said the women got into an argument before Hill pointed a pipe at Ornelas and said she “was going to shoot her,” according to the complaint. The witness told police Ornelas shot Hill and then asked “what she should do.”

At least one other witness corroborated the person’s account of the shooting and the pair both identified Ornelas as the shooter from a booking photo.

In a news conference days after the homicide, police highlighted Ornelas as one of several people wanted as part of a “crackdown” on those with felony warrants.

She was not yet considered a suspect in Hill’s death.

“Detectives are actively searching for Ornelas,” Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said in a release Thursday.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police search for woman charged in southeast Albuquerque fatal shooting

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Basketball game between New Mexico lawmakers raises $31,000 for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners ... The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners shared a common goal in the annual "Hoops 4 Hope" basketball game: Raising money to donate to cancer ...
2
Type-In at the library: Public invited to discover, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a ... The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a small, loose-knit group of local typewriter enthusiasts, is hosting an event at the library this weekend. Here are ...
3
Police search for woman charged in southeast Albuquerque fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect has been charged in ... A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman earlier this year at an apar ...
4
Vara Winery & Distillery’s classes deep dive into New ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is the oldest wine ... New Mexico is the oldest wine making producer in the United States.What started out as ...
5
NM native Justin Hunt begins ‘The Post’ in Albuquerque, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Hunt always remembers his New ... Justin Hunt always remembers his New Mexico roots.The New Mexico-based filmmaker, who ...
6
Wire-to-wire: Utah State routs Lobos in Mountain West tourney
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos couldn't dig out of ... The Lobos couldn't dig out of an early hole Thursday night, losing to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament.
7
Sweetwater Harvest Kitchen in Santa Fe offers gluten-free cuisine
ABQnews Seeker
Even though we are still in ... Even though we are still in the thick of winter, many of you may be thinking about the imminent arri ...
8
VP of ABQ economic development organization to leave after ...
ABQnews Seeker
A top official with a local ... A top official with a local economic development organization was banned from state and city economic development meetings and properties following an incident in ...
9
Work begins to clear water canals following northern New ...
ABQnews Seeker
Work to clear the first acequia ... Work to clear the first acequia through a special effort led by state and local contractors began this week near Cleveland, a mountain village ...