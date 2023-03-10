 Texas pride: ABQ lions settle into their new digs in Abilene - Albuquerque Journal

Texas pride: ABQ lions settle into their new digs in Abilene

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Kenya, a 9-year-old Africa lion, is curious about his new surroundings and the other animals in Texas’ Abilene Zoo. (Courtesy of Abilene Zoo)

Albuquerque’s lions have arrived at their new home: the Abilene Zoo.

Kenya and Dixie, 9-year-old African lion siblings, recently left the ABQ BioPark for the zoo in Texas.

BioPark officials said their lion habitat in Albuquerque was built in 1984 and the move will provide the two lions with a better environment. The BioPark plans to make renovations and create a state-of-art habitat that could allow for lions to return in the future, but no timeline has been announced.

Their new enclosure in the Lone Star State has shade, platforms, a small creek, a dam, places to scratch themselves and several lion dens.

From their new habitat, Kenya and Dixie can see rhino, hogs, birds, ostrich, zebra, warthog, lemur and fossa, said Clay Carabajal, the Abilene Zoo’s supervisor of conservation.

The pair arrived Tuesday night and zoo officials opened them up to their new home Wednesday morning.

Carabajal said Kenya immediately took to his new space and started rubbing on everything to mark his territory.

He said Dixie was a little bit hesitant after the move, but by Thursday afternoon she was lying next to her brother from a platform, where visiting school groups sparked Kenya’s attention, Carabajal said.

Dixie, 9-years-old, was also transported with her brother, Kenya, to Abilene Zoo in Texas from ABQ BioPark in Albuquerque. The new digs offer more room for the pair of lions to roam, as well as some new neighbors to see. (Courtesy of Abilene Zoo)

“Kenya has been getting to the highest points of his habitat. And he just sits there and he just watches everything walk,” Carabajal said, adding that Kenya seems particularly curious about a nearby rhino, and watching ostriches run.

BioPark officials said while it’s sad to see the apex predators move, the transfer worked out for the best. The move was coordinated through Association of Zoos and Aquarium’s African Lion Species Survival Plan.

“This is a moment of real progress,” said Shelle Sanchez, the city of Albuquerque arts and culture director. “Because … the welfare of the animals, Kenya and Dixie, is the priority.”

Kenya and Dixie were born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park and moved to Albuquerque in 2016. Dixie weighs 271 pounds; Kenya 434.

African lions are native to savannahs and grasslands. The median life expectancy for the species in human care is 17 years.

Stephanie Stowell, the BioPark director, said the zoo intends to someday be a home for lions.

“Our intention is to maintain that commitment to having lions as a part of the BioPark,” she said. “Just not right now.”

Home » News » Albuquerque News » Texas pride: ABQ lions settle into their new digs in Abilene

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Texas pride: ABQ lions settle into their new digs ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Kenya (the male lion) has been ... "Kenya (the male lion) has been getting to the highest points of his habitat. And he just sits there and he just watches everything ...
2
Bernalillo County budget approaching $400 million
ABQnews Seeker
General fund spending would grow to ... General fund spending would grow to $398.4 million as county deals with higher costs for maintenance and bringing new facilities -- including athletic Mesa ...
3
Santa Fe delays possible plan to rebuild a Civil ...
ABQnews Seeker
Dozens of community members opposed to ... Dozens of community members opposed to having the Soldiers' Monument reconstructed voiced their concerns for hours at a public meeting Wednesday.
4
Makaio Frazier tries his hand at directing short film ...
ABQnews Seeker
Makaio Frazier grew up with the ... Makaio Frazier grew up with the artistic community at his fingertips.His dad is a prod ...
5
Senate approves bill adding conscience exemption to state aid-in-dying ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico aid-in-dying law that's ... A New Mexico aid-in-dying law that's been targeted by a federal lawsuit would be updated to clarify that doctors with conscientious objections can refuse ...
6
Court dates set for Alec Baldwin, armorer in 'Rust' ...
ABQnews Seeker
First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe ... First Judicial District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer set the two-week hearing for early May.
7
Conservation funding plan advances in New Mexico Capitol
ABQnews Seeker
After passing the Senate, conservation funding ... After passing the Senate, conservation funding measure is advancing in the House
8
House endorses proposed revision to New Mexico’s public records ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state House passed legislation Thursday ... The state House passed legislation Thursday that would revise New Mexico's public records law to exempt from release certain cybersecurity records and law enforcement ...
9
New Mexico-Utah State battle for spot in Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM needs to win the Mountain ... UNM needs to win the Mountain West Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament, and started on the right foot Wednesday night with an ...