Grant to help Indigenous students in New Mexico pursue STEAM careers

By ABQJournal News Staff

Two New Mexico teachers are celebrating after getting a grant to help their Indigenous students pursue a career in STEAM — science, technology, engineering, arts and math.

Sergio Torres, a science instructor at the Native American Community Academy, or NACA, is known for making science fun with hands-on learning. He says this type of learning is a way society can propose solutions and call for action.

The other teacher is Nate Raynor, who is at Mescalero Apache School. Raynor also was awarded the grant and will use it for school projects.

He says the students are working on an interesting project about air quality.

