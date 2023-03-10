Follow live: Lobo basketball vs. Utah State

The Mountain West Conference men ‘s basketball tournament game between New Mexico and Utah State tipped off at about 10 p.m., roughly 30 minutes behind schedule. The previous game went overtime, Boise State defeating host UNLV at the Thomas & Mack Center. Should the Lobos win Thursday, Boise State would be their opponent late Friday.
But first things first. The Journal’s Geoff Grammer is on the scene to report. Follow his Twitter feed below, and look for his coverage here at ABQJournal.com/sports overnight and into Friday morning. (It won’t be in the Friday Journal print edition because of the late start, meaning the game wouldn’t be over by deadline.)