Basketball game between New Mexico lawmakers raises $31,000 for cancer patients

A team of New Mexico senators comes up with a strategy during the annual “Hoops 4 Hope” basketball game Thursday at Santa Fe Indian School (Courtesy of New Mexico Senate Democrats)

Even though the two teams on the basketball court Thursday competed against one another for the top score, the Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners shared a common goal: Raising money to donate to cancer patients.

The annual “Hoops 4 Hope” basketball game pits state senators vs. state representatives on the basketball court in game that raises money for the University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

This year, the Senate defeated the House 33-32 in an overtime game inside the Santa Fe Indian School gym. But the only figure that really mattered funds raised. This year, that total was $31,046 by game’s end, though donations are still being accepted.

The winning shot by Senator Cliff Pirtle pic.twitter.com/ggkN97xG8y — NM Senate Democrats (@NMSenateDems) March 10, 2023

The UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center reports the mid-session game has been played since 2000. In 2004, the game became an official fundraiser for the center’s Patient Care Fund, when legislators began playing in memory of state Rep. Ray Ruiz, who died of lung cancer that year. Since then, the game has raised more than $315,000.

To honor the state’s two largest universities, the Senate plays as the “Lobos” against the “Aggies” team made up of state reps. However, this year the House players donned “Roadrunners” jerseys to honor women. Before 2000, the New Mexico State women’s team mascot was the Roadrunners.

Friday, lawmakers return the Senate and House chambers for the final week of the 2023 legislative session. The session wraps up at noon on March 18.