Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on Lobo women, criticize Journal sports coverage

I KNOW COACHES hate to hear this criticism, but the Lobos really need to schedule tougher pre-conference competition to better prepare them for the rigors of Mountain West play. Yes, they played a few quality teams, but not enough. I think this was the major reason they tanked once conference play began.

— Bob, UNM Area

SEVERAL PERCEPTIVE fans of the Lady Lobos have noted coach Mike Bradbury’s “less than sterling” record in postseason play, since he arrived here some seven years ago. This year’s team was the most skilled and fun to watch at the Pit, though there were surely some downs and ups that could have been attributed to the coaches’ less than sterling coaching and strategies.

— RBP

BE CAREFUL what you wish for (UNM women’s basketball) fans — you might get Locksley’d. Flanagan set the bar so high I doubt another coach will ever achieve what he did.

— Davario

IT’S GETTING HARDER and harder to sift through the Journal’s sports section to find the sports I care to read about. My suggestion is that you create a separate page just for the women’s activities, and not mix it up with men’s sports. You could call the new page “About Women, for Women,” or something like that. That would save me a lot of time and perhaps empower the ladies.

— Uptown Ed