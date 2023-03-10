 House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19 - Albuquerque Journal

House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

By Lisa Mascaro / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House voted unanimously on Friday to declassify U.S. intelligence information about the origins of COVID-19, a sweeping show of bipartisan support near the third anniversary of the start of the deadly pandemic.

The 419-0 vote was final approval of the bill, sending it to President Joe Biden’s desk to be signed into law.

Debate was brief and to the point: Americans have questions about how the deadly virus started and what can be done to prevent future outbreaks.

“The American public deserves answers to every aspect of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Michael Turner, R-Ohio, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.

That includes, he said, “how this virus was created and, specifically, whether it was a natural occurrence or was the result of a lab-related event.”

The order to declassify focused on intelligence related to China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology, citing “potential links” between the research that was done there and the outbreak of COVID-19, which the World Health Organization declared a pandemic on March 11, 2020.

U.S. intelligence agencies are divided over whether a lab leak or a spillover from animals is the likely source of the deadly virus.

Experts say the true origin of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 1 million Americans, may not be known for many years — if ever.

“Transparency is a cornerstone of our democracy,” said Rep. Jim Himes, of Connecticut, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, during the debate.

Led by Republicans, the focus on the virus origins comes as the House launched a select committee with a hearing earlier in the week delving into theories about how the pandemic started.

It offers a rare moment of bipartisanship despite the often heated rhetoric about the origins of the coronavirus and the questions about the response to the virus by U.S. health officials, including former top health adviser Anthony Fauci.

The legislation from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., was already approved by the Senate.

If signed into law, the measure would require within 90 days the declassification of “any and all information relating to potential links between the Wuhan Institute of Virology and the origin of the Coronavirus Disease.”

That includes information about research and other activities at the lab and whether any researchers grew ill.

Home » News » Nation » House votes to declassify info about origins of COVID-19

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Crews battle fire at home in South Valley neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
Law enforcement are asking people to ... Law enforcement are asking people to avoid a West Side neighborhood just north of Bridge Boulevard as crews battle a structure fire.
2
Senate approves bill adding conscience exemption to state aid-in-dying ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico aid-in-dying law that's ... A New Mexico aid-in-dying law that's been targeted by a federal lawsuit would be updated to clarify that doctors with conscientious objections can refuse ...
3
Local musician Willajay ready to leave her mark on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Willajay was born to be an ... Willajay was born to be an artist and nothing is going to stop her from following her dreams. ...
4
VP of ABQ economic development organization to leave after ...
ABQnews Seeker
A top official with a local ... A top official with a local economic development organization was banned from state and city economic development meetings and properties following an incident in ...
5
Bernalillo County budget approaching $400 million
ABQnews Seeker
General fund spending would grow to ... General fund spending would grow to $398.4 million as county deals with higher costs for maintenance and bringing new facilities -- including athletic Mesa ...
6
Type-In at the library: Public invited to discover, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a ... The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a small, loose-knit group of local typewriter enthusiasts, is hosting an event at the library this weekend. Here are ...
7
Wire-to-wire: Utah State routs Lobos in Mountain West tourney
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos couldn't dig out of ... The Lobos couldn't dig out of an early hole Thursday night, losing to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament.
8
Basketball game between New Mexico lawmakers raises $31,000 for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners ... The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners shared a common goal in the annual "Hoops 4 Hope" basketball game: Raising money to donate to cancer ...
9
Texas pride: ABQ lions settle into their new digs ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Kenya (the male lion) has been ... "Kenya (the male lion) has been getting to the highest points of his habitat. And he just sits there and he just watches everything ...
10
NM native Justin Hunt begins ‘The Post’ in Albuquerque, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Hunt always remembers his New ... Justin Hunt always remembers his New Mexico roots.The New Mexico-based filmmaker, who ...