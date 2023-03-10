 'Cocaine cat' escaped owner, will now live at Cincinnati Zoo - Albuquerque Journal

‘Cocaine cat’ escaped owner, will now live at Cincinnati Zoo

By Beatrice Dupuy / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

An African serval cat that was found with cocaine in its system after an escape at a traffic stop now calls the Cincinnati Zoo home, much to the delight of social media users still amused by the recent release of the movie “Cocaine Bear.”

The wild cat’s story has trended online, where users relished in the absurdity of the horror comedy, which riffs off the true story of a 175-pound black bear that was found dead near a duffle bag and some $2 million worth of cocaine. Social media users have predictably dubbed the serval “cocaine cat.”

The slender feline made its escape after its owner was pulled over by police on Jan. 28, according to local animal control officials. It leapt from the car into a tree.

Ray Anderson of Cincinnati Animal CARE said that local animal control, Hamilton County Dog Wardens, were called around 2 a.m. in the residential Oakley neighborhood.

In Ohio, it is illegal to own the animals, which can weigh up to 40 pounds. During the rescue mission, the cat named Amiry broke its leg and became more agitated.

Once Amiry was taken in for medical care by Cincinnati Animal CARE, the team ran a drug test in which they determined that Amiry had cocaine in his system.

It’s not the first time that Cincinnati Animal CARE, which has been operating as the county animal shelter, has had a wild animal test positive for drugs. In 2022, the group took in a capuchin monkey, named Neo, that had methamphetamine in its system.

Since that case, it has become standard procedure for the shelter to test exotic animals that arrive at the shelter for drugs, Anderson said.

Anderson confirmed that the owner of Amiry relinquished custody of the cat to Cincinnati Animal CARE before it was taken into the care of the Cincinnati Zoo.

Servals have grown in popularity with some showing up in TikTok videos as pets. Julie Sheldon, clinical assistant professor of zoo medicine at the University of Tennessee, said a serval is a major responsibility that requires a balanced diet and specialized care beyond a house cat.

“There are way better options for pets that are way more safe, economically smart and sustainable,” she said.

The Cincinnati Animal CARE receives about 8,000 animals a year, said Anderson.

Instead of trying to keep a wild animal as a pet, Anderson said, “You could save a whole lot of money and get a really awesome house cat at your local animal shelter.”

Home » News » Nation » ‘Cocaine cat’ escaped owner, will now live at Cincinnati Zoo

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Crews battle fire at home in South Valley neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
Law enforcement are asking people to ... Law enforcement are asking people to avoid a West Side neighborhood just north of Bridge Boulevard as crews battle a structure fire.
2
Senate approves bill adding conscience exemption to state aid-in-dying ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico aid-in-dying law that's ... A New Mexico aid-in-dying law that's been targeted by a federal lawsuit would be updated to clarify that doctors with conscientious objections can refuse ...
3
Local musician Willajay ready to leave her mark on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Willajay was born to be an ... Willajay was born to be an artist and nothing is going to stop her from following her dreams. ...
4
VP of ABQ economic development organization to leave after ...
ABQnews Seeker
A top official with a local ... A top official with a local economic development organization was banned from state and city economic development meetings and properties following an incident in ...
5
Bernalillo County budget approaching $400 million
ABQnews Seeker
General fund spending would grow to ... General fund spending would grow to $398.4 million as county deals with higher costs for maintenance and bringing new facilities -- including athletic Mesa ...
6
Type-In at the library: Public invited to discover, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a ... The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a small, loose-knit group of local typewriter enthusiasts, is hosting an event at the library this weekend. Here are ...
7
Wire-to-wire: Utah State routs Lobos in Mountain West tourney
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos couldn't dig out of ... The Lobos couldn't dig out of an early hole Thursday night, losing to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament.
8
Basketball game between New Mexico lawmakers raises $31,000 for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners ... The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners shared a common goal in the annual "Hoops 4 Hope" basketball game: Raising money to donate to cancer ...
9
Texas pride: ABQ lions settle into their new digs ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Kenya (the male lion) has been ... "Kenya (the male lion) has been getting to the highest points of his habitat. And he just sits there and he just watches everything ...
10
NM native Justin Hunt begins ‘The Post’ in Albuquerque, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Hunt always remembers his New ... Justin Hunt always remembers his New Mexico roots.The New Mexico-based filmmaker, who ...