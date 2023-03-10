Crews battle fire at home in South Valley neighborhood

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Law enforcement officers are asking people to avoid a South Valley neighborhood just north of Bridge Boulevard as crews battle a structure fire.

The fire is at a home on Cerro Vista Road SW, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. The area is just west of the Rio Grande, not far from Sunset and Bridge.

@BCSONM is assisting the @BerncoFire with securing the scene of a structure/home fire located at 1013 Cerro Vista Rd SW The fire is located in a neighborhood between the river and Sunset Rd SW and just north of Bridge Blvd. Please AVOID THE AREA! pic.twitter.com/XRxJytMxOc — BCSO (Sheriff) NM (@BCSONM) March 10, 2023

Bernalillo County Fire crews are at the scene, the sheriff’s office said on social media.