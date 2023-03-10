 Crews battle fire at home in South Valley neighborhood - Albuquerque Journal

Crews battle fire at home in South Valley neighborhood

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Digital Editor

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

Law enforcement officers are asking people to avoid a South Valley neighborhood just north of Bridge Boulevard as crews battle a structure fire.

The fire is at a home on Cerro Vista Road SW, according to the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office. The area is just west of the Rio Grande, not far from Sunset and Bridge.

Bernalillo County Fire crews are at the scene, the sheriff’s office said on social media.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Crews battle fire at home in South Valley neighborhood

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Crews battle fire at home in South Valley neighborhood
ABQnews Seeker
Law enforcement are asking people to ... Law enforcement are asking people to avoid a West Side neighborhood just north of Bridge Boulevard as crews battle a structure fire.
2
Senate approves bill adding conscience exemption to state aid-in-dying ...
ABQnews Seeker
A New Mexico aid-in-dying law that's ... A New Mexico aid-in-dying law that's been targeted by a federal lawsuit would be updated to clarify that doctors with conscientious objections can refuse ...
3
Local musician Willajay ready to leave her mark on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Willajay was born to be an ... Willajay was born to be an artist and nothing is going to stop her from following her dreams. ...
4
VP of ABQ economic development organization to leave after ...
ABQnews Seeker
A top official with a local ... A top official with a local economic development organization was banned from state and city economic development meetings and properties following an incident in ...
5
Bernalillo County budget approaching $400 million
ABQnews Seeker
General fund spending would grow to ... General fund spending would grow to $398.4 million as county deals with higher costs for maintenance and bringing new facilities -- including athletic Mesa ...
6
Type-In at the library: Public invited to discover, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a ... The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a small, loose-knit group of local typewriter enthusiasts, is hosting an event at the library this weekend. Here are ...
7
Wire-to-wire: Utah State routs Lobos in Mountain West tourney
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos couldn't dig out of ... The Lobos couldn't dig out of an early hole Thursday night, losing to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament.
8
Basketball game between New Mexico lawmakers raises $31,000 for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners ... The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners shared a common goal in the annual "Hoops 4 Hope" basketball game: Raising money to donate to cancer ...
9
Texas pride: ABQ lions settle into their new digs ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Kenya (the male lion) has been ... "Kenya (the male lion) has been getting to the highest points of his habitat. And he just sits there and he just watches everything ...
10
NM native Justin Hunt begins ‘The Post’ in Albuquerque, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Hunt always remembers his New ... Justin Hunt always remembers his New Mexico roots.The New Mexico-based filmmaker, who ...