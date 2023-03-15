 Bandelier National Monument temporarily halts fishing to bolster fish restoration - Albuquerque Journal

Bandelier National Monument temporarily halts fishing to bolster fish restoration

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Rio Grande cutthroat trout (Courtesy of Bandelier National Monument)

Bandelier National Monument is enacting a temporary park-wide fishing closure aimed at supporting fish restoration, according to a news release from the National Park Service.

The park service has not said when they expect to reopen the park to fishing.

Restoration efforts have been in progress since the Las Conchas Fire led to major flooding in 2011 and 2013, which wiped out the native fish population, the release said.

Since 2018, the National Park Service and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish have been working to reintroduce the Rio Grande cutthroat trout.

In the fall of 2022, the organizations added Rio Grande chub and sucker fish to the reintroduction efforts.

“Water quality testing has shown a decline in macroinvertebrate populations since the fire and floods,” the release said.

“Simply put, there is no food for the fish,” said Patrick Suddath, superintendent of BNM, in a statement. “Even catching and releasing them appears to be causing undue stress.”

“The Rio Grande cutthroat trout population will continue to be monitored to assess population growth and inform future park management decisions,” the release said.

Visit nps.gov for more information about Bandelier National Monument.

 

 

