Prep basketball Friday: Sandia Prep, Menaul boys fall in semifinal round

The state high school basketball tournament continues with seven games Friday, all at the Pit, and include three state championship games at day’s end.
Two teams have earned their way with morning wins into championship games: top-seeded St. Michael’s in 3A boys and the Academy for The Technology and The Classics in 2A boys.
In addition to game coverage, the Journal’s James Yodice will write a feature later today on the San Jon team that won the girls’ first NMAA championship 50 years ago. That team will be honored at the tournament on Saturday.
See James’ Twitter feed below, the NMAA’s Twitter feed as well, and check back here for updates throughout the day.
CLASS 3A BOYS
NO. 1 ST. MICHAEL’S 70, NO. 4 SANDIA PREP 43: Adam Montoya had 26 points and the Horsemen rolled against the Sundevils in a Class 3A boys semifinal at the Pit on Friday morning.
St Mikes Sandia Prep by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd
Texico (17-13) had six players score at least six points and was led by Ayden Carey, who gave spark with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in 9 minutes, 30 minutes of action. Texico gave itself a chance with a 17-9 edge in bench points, but it wasn’t enough.
ATCTexico by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd
NO. 1 PECOS 75, NO. 4 MENAUL 60: Pecos weathered a third-quarter Menaul rally and pulled away in a rematch of the last year’s Class 2A final.
Menaul Pecos by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 5A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 4A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 3A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 2A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 4A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 3A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 2A
2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class A