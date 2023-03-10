Prep basketball Friday: Sandia Prep, Menaul boys fall in semifinal round

The state high school basketball tournament continues with seven games Friday, all at the Pit, and include three state championship games at day’s end.

Two teams have earned their way with morning wins into championship games: top-seeded St. Michael’s in 3A boys and the Academy for The Technology and The Classics in 2A boys.

In addition to game coverage, the Journal’s James Yodice will write a feature later today on the San Jon team that won the girls’ first NMAA championship 50 years ago. That team will be honored at the tournament on Saturday.

See James’ Twitter feed below, the NMAA’s Twitter feed as well, and check back here for updates throughout the day.

CLASS 3A BOYS

NO. 1 ST. MICHAEL’S 70, NO. 4 SANDIA PREP 43: Adam Montoya had 26 points and the Horsemen rolled against the Sundevils in a Class 3A boys semifinal at the Pit on Friday morning.

St. Michael’s (26-4) held a 28-to-4 edge in points off turnovers, as its speed and pressure bothered Sandia Prep (18-11) throughout the game. The Horseman built their lead to 13 by halftime and led by as many as 25 in a lopsided second half.

St. Michael’s faces the Robertson-Navajo Prep winner in Saturday’s noon championship.

CLASS 2A BOYS

No. 2 THE ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 44, No. 3 TEXICO 42: In Friday’s first game at the Pit, Rocky Miller scored 14 points and Julian Bernardino 13 for the Academy (26-6), which survived a nip-and-tuck contest. The winners advance to Saturday’s final vs. No. 1 Pecos.

Texico (17-13) had six players score at least six points and was led by Ayden Carey, who gave spark with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in 9 minutes, 30 minutes of action. Texico gave itself a chance with a 17-9 edge in bench points, but it wasn’t enough. ATCTexico by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

NO. 1 PECOS 75, NO. 4 MENAUL 60: Pecos weathered a third-quarter Menaul rally and pulled away in a rematch of the last year’s Class 2A final. Menaul (22-10) got to within 48-45 in the third quarter, but it was plagued by foul trouble, which allowed Pecos to score 16 points at the foul line in the final period. All told, Pecos converted on 31 of 34 free throw attempts for the game. Jodaiah Padilla led Pecos with 30 points, while Prashant Chouhan paced Menaul with 17. Menaul Pecos by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

