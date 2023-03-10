 Prep basketball Friday: Sandia Prep, Menaul boys fall in semifinal round - Albuquerque Journal

Prep basketball Friday: Sandia Prep, Menaul boys fall in semifinal round

By Randy Harrison / Journal Sports Editor

The state high school basketball tournament continues with seven games Friday, all at the Pit, and include three state championship games at day’s end.

Two teams have earned their way with morning wins into championship games: top-seeded St. Michael’s in 3A boys and the Academy for The Technology and The Classics in 2A boys.

In addition to game coverage, the Journal’s James Yodice will write a feature later today on the San Jon team that won the girls’ first NMAA championship 50 years ago. That team will be honored at the tournament on Saturday.
See James’ Twitter feed below, the NMAA’s Twitter feed as well, and check back here for updates throughout the day.

CLASS 3A BOYS

NO. 1 ST. MICHAEL’S 70, NO. 4 SANDIA PREP 43: Adam Montoya had 26 points and the Horsemen rolled against the Sundevils in a Class 3A boys semifinal at the Pit on Friday morning. 

St. Michael’s (26-4) held a 28-to-4 edge in points off turnovers, as its speed and pressure bothered Sandia Prep (18-11) throughout the game. The Horseman built their lead to 13 by halftime and led by as many as 25 in a lopsided second half.
St. Michael’s faces the Robertson-Navajo Prep winner in Saturday’s noon championship.
CLASS 2A BOYS
No. 2 THE ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 44, No. 3 TEXICO 42: In Friday’s first game at the Pit, Rocky Miller scored 14 points and Julian Bernardino 13 for the Academy (26-6), which survived a nip-and-tuck contest. The winners advance to Saturday’s final vs. No. 1 Pecos.

Texico (17-13) had six players score at least six points and was led by Ayden Carey, who gave spark with nine points on 3-of-4 shooting in 9 minutes, 30 minutes of action. Texico gave itself a chance with a 17-9 edge in bench points, but it wasn’t enough.

ATCTexico by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

NO. 1 PECOS 75, NO. 4 MENAUL 60: Pecos weathered a third-quarter Menaul rally and pulled away in a rematch of the last year’s Class 2A final. 

Menaul (22-10) got to within 48-45 in the third quarter, but it was plagued by foul trouble, which allowed Pecos to score 16 points at the foul line in the final period. All told, Pecos converted on 31 of 34 free throw attempts for the game. Jodaiah Padilla led Pecos with 30 points, while Prashant Chouhan paced Menaul with 17.

Menaul Pecos by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Boys Basketball State Championships Class A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 5A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 4A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 3A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class 2A

2023 Nusenda Credit Union Girls Basketball State Championships Class A

Home » From the newspaper » Prep basketball Friday: Sandia Prep, Menaul boys fall in semifinal round

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep basketball Friday: Sandia Prep, Menaul boys fall in ...
Boys' Basketball
The state high school basketball tournament ... The state high school basketball tournament continues with seven games Friday, all at the Pit, and include three state championship games at day's end. ...
2
Prep basketball: Sandia wins in OT; Los Lunas, Valley, ...
Boys' Basketball
It was a wild Wednesday, the ... It was a wild Wednesday, the busiest day of the week for the New Mexico high school basketball state championships (officially known as the ...
3
Prep basketball: Sandia, Volcano Vista prevail, set up Brown-vs.-Brown ...
Boys' Basketball
The top two seeds in Class ... The top two seeds in Class 5A boys, who happen to be coached by brothers, won Thursday's semifinals at the Pit. Sandia, coached by ...
4
Wild Wednesday: A look at the 7 games decided ...
ABQnews Seeker
Know someone who attended the New ... Know someone who attended the New Mexico high school basketball state championships on Wednesday? You might want to ask if they have any fingernails ...
5
New Mexico’s state high school basketball tournament is back ...
ABQnews Seeker
Games expected to snarl Albuquerque metro ... Games expected to snarl Albuquerque metro area traffic through Saturday
6
Plan on watching state tournament basketball? Here's what you ...
Boys' Basketball
As we head into the quarterfinal ... As we head into the quarterfinal round of the state high school basketball championships, here's som ...
7
New Mexico state basketball tournament enters week two. Here ...
ABQnews Seeker
The curtain has fallen on Act ... The curtain has fallen on Act I of the high school state basketball tournament. The more formidable and meaningful second act lays ahead, starting ...
8
UPDATED brackets: Cleveland, Sandia, Hope, prevail as first-round boys ...
Boys' Basketball
CLASS 5A RIO RANCHO — At ... CLASS 5A RIO RANCHO — At the state basketball tournament, it's always nice to have options. Consider senior Josia Ortiz of the Cleveland Storm, ...
9
State tournament prep basketball tips off Friday: The Journal ...
Boys' Basketball
The 2023 high school state basketball ... The 2023 high school state basketball tournaments begin Friday, with the girls up first. There are 40 first-round games on the docket, from Animas ...