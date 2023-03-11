On the road again

The Santa Fe Opera is coming to Albuquerque, Truth or Consequences and Roswell.

The offerings blend new and returning activities and include the return of its annual spring tour, and two week-long sessions of the Opera Storytellers Summer Camp presented in partnership with the University of New Mexico Music Prep School.

The Santa Fe Opera hits the road to southern New Mexico, with stops planned on April 13 at the Ralph Edwards Civic Center in Truth or Consequences and April 15 at the Anderson Museum in Roswell. The free presentations center on Menotti’s “The Telephone,” a 30-minute comic opera sung in English featuring soprano Amy Owens, baritone Theo Hoffman and pianist Nathan Salazar. In preparation, on April 12, the opera will present the tour’s final dress rehearsal to students and staff at the New Mexico School for the Arts in Santa Fe.

The Santa Fe Opera will host its popular Opera Storytellers Summer Camp for children entering 3rd through 6th grades in the 2023-2024 school year. A collaboration with the University of New Mexico Music Prep School, two week-long sessions are scheduled for June 5-9, at the Santa Fe Opera and June 26-30, at Popejoy Hall on the University of New Mexico campus in Albuquerque. The camp provides a safe, supportive, and fun space for students to take creative risks while collaborating to develop and showcase an original 10-minute opera. No previous music or performance experience is required. The cost per camper is $325 per child (with a discount for multiple campers) and registration opens April. Opera Storytellers is generously underwritten by the Hankins Foundation, which allows for a limited number of scholarships.

Registration, scholarships and more info is at santafeopera.org/community/opera-storytellers-summer-camp/ or to learn more, contact Anna Garcia at agarcia@santafeopera.org.