 Casa San Ysidro is open to the public for guided tours

Casa San Ysidro is open to the public for guided tours

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Casa San Ysidro: The Gutirrez/Minge House in Corrales. (Courtesy of Gene Peach)

In the early 1950s, Shirley and Ward Alan Minge took a late 19th century building and turned it into a plazuela-style rancho to house their collection of New Mexico vernacular art.

Located at 973 Old Church Road in Corrales, Casa San Ysidro: The Gutiérrez-Minge House embodies the collective creativity of generations of artists and craftspeople in its furnishings and architectural features, exemplifying an interesting tension between tradition and change that New Mexicans have lived with for centuries.

Casa San Ysidro is now open to the public for the season with tours and public programs.

Guided tours are available Tuesday-Saturday at scheduled times only. Docents will be stationed around the site all day to share information about the property to visitors. Included with Albuquerque Museum admission of $4-$6 at albuquerquemuseum.org.

Guided public tours are available:

• February-May and September-November

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

• June-August

10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

No scheduled tours during Heritage Day or Harvest

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Casa San Ysidro is open to the public for guided tours

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Casa San Ysidro is open to the public for ...
Arts
Tours available February-May and September-November Tours available February-May and September-November
2
Students set to display their talents at the NMSA ...
ABQnews Seeker
All departments at the institute will ... All departments at the institute will collaborate for the two-day event
3
WESST unveils new Jodie Herrera mural
ABQnews Seeker
Artist is a former client of ... Artist is a former client of the nonprofit
4
Corrales-based Ideum working on 'Edible Plants Interactive'
Arts
According to Amber Dodson, New Mexico ... According to Amber Dodson, New Mexico State Film Office director, the digital interactive website, 'Edible Plants Interactive,' is being built through June in Corrales. ...
5
Second season of HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ challenges Peter Mendoza ...
ABQnews Seeker
Peter Mendoza had a gut feeling ... Peter Mendoza had a gut feeling when he auditioned for "Perry Mason."The role he read ...
6
John Crist keeps busy with various projects within ...
ABQnews Seeker
More than five million followers on ... More than five million followers on social media platforms.Sold-out tours across the c ...
7
Whether it came from king or kin, Clovis loans ...
ABQnews Seeker
Modern-day Clovis is a mostly agricultural ... Modern-day Clovis is a mostly agricultural community in the eastern part of the state whose genesis, like many rural communities, was the railroad, and ...
8
'The Other Family Doctor' reveals the companionship between pets, ...
Arts
Book by Karen Fine, DVM, available ... Book by Karen Fine, DVM, available March 14
9
Start seeds indoors to give them a leg up
Arts
You'll need the seed starting soil, ... You'll need the seed starting soil, a tray to hold small 2-inch containers (usually made of pressed peat), lots of consistent warmth and fairly ...