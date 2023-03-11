Casa San Ysidro is open to the public for guided tours

In the early 1950s, Shirley and Ward Alan Minge took a late 19th century building and turned it into a plazuela-style rancho to house their collection of New Mexico vernacular art.

Located at 973 Old Church Road in Corrales, Casa San Ysidro: The Gutiérrez-Minge House embodies the collective creativity of generations of artists and craftspeople in its furnishings and architectural features, exemplifying an interesting tension between tradition and change that New Mexicans have lived with for centuries.

Casa San Ysidro is now open to the public for the season with tours and public programs.

Guided tours are available Tuesday-Saturday at scheduled times only. Docents will be stationed around the site all day to share information about the property to visitors. Included with Albuquerque Museum admission of $4-$6 at albuquerquemuseum.org.

Guided public tours are available:

• February-May and September-November

9:30 a.m. & 1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday

10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. Saturday

• June-August

10:30 a.m., noon, 1:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday

No scheduled tours during Heritage Day or Harvest