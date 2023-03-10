 WESST unveils new Jodie Herrera mural - Albuquerque Journal

WESST unveils new Jodie Herrera mural

By Carl Knauf / Journal Staff Writer

Ribbon cutting and ceremony during the unveiling of the “Beyond the Living Wall” mural at WESST Enterprise Center on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Beautiful and meaningful art can mesmerize a person into appreciation, but it can also offer a relation or influence different paths to pursue. The new mural inside the WESST Enterprise Center is there to help everyone’s talents bloom.

On Thursday, the two-story, 408-square-foot mural was unveiled to the public. The “Beyond the Living Wall” mural by New Mexico artist Jodie Herrera stretches from ground to clearing in the building’s atrium, featuring portraits of three resilient businesswomen in the state – Carmen Bolivar, Ndidiamaka Okpareke and Alyssa Begay – all whom were present at the event.

Yini Wang, development officer at WESST, explained the project came to be by bittersweet chance. The infrastructure behind the living wall in the building’s atrium broke and the plants were replaced by a white wall.

“We support pretty much everything. … Maybe we can just do a mural that’s inspiring because we support local artists,” Wang said about how the team wanted to approach the blank canvas.

The amount of responses to the company’s request for proposal were sentimental.

Wang said, “All the people who have a good heart, do the good things for the community … we help them and they come back we believe.”

WESST is a nonprofit that supports budding entrepreneurs in New Mexico. Since 1989, it has offered a system that includes a variety of consulting and training services to help women, people of color, and low-wealth and underserved individuals create and sustain a multitude of businesses.

Wang explained, “Sometimes people come in with different ideas and they just want to be an entrepreneur and have 10 different ideas … we help them with those ideas.”

Cassandra Sambrano, director of marketing communications at WESST, added, “We have to make sure that people have the building blocks to remove the barriers that are presented to them in general in order to make viable businesses.”

Visitors view the “Beyond the Living Wall” mural at WESST in Albuquerque. New Mexico-based muralist Jodie Herrera designed and painted the mural portraying three women business owners and WESST clients, Ndidiamaka Okpareke of Rio Rancho, Alyssa Begay of Farmington, and Carmen Bolivar of Albuquerque. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

All three women in the mural were WESST clients. Bolivar ran a bridal and event company until the pandemic unfortunately led to the closure of her business. She did not let that deter her entrepreneurial spirit, however, as she recovered and opened a food truck.

Okpareke is the president and owner of Olive Tree Pharmacy, an independent compounding pharmacy designed to branch away from larger corporations in the industry and offer a better and more customized form of care.

Neema Pickett, left, and Ndidiamaka Okpareke, right, view the mural at WESST Enterprise Center. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Begay, who is based in Farmington and a member of the Navajo Nation, fulfilled her dream to open a realty company, and is now a consultant for WESST.

“Small businesses are the way our economy grows and overall supports community, so that’s kind of where our overarching theme is,” Sambrano said.

Jonathan Reid takes a photo of his daughter Alyssa Begay with her mom Alberta Reid in front of the mural his daughter is portrayed in at WESST Enterprise Center on Thursday. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Herrera, who was also a WESST client shared that her time with the nonprofit was “a great experience.”

She said, “I thought it was just such a beautiful full circle working with them in the past to be able to help along with my art career, and then being able to contribute to their headquarters, make something beautiful and just commemorate what they do.”

Herrera was able to pursue and create her dream project “Women Across Borders” with the help of WESST’s guidance, and her portfolio keeps expanding as her talents gain exposure on national and global levels.

“I love the fact that they decided to add to the art economy,” Herrera said, “… creating something that really showcased the diversity that they work with there and making sure it was a platform for minority women.”

Jodie Herrera smiles during the ceremony of the unveiling her mural at WESST Enterprise Center. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Herrera said she worked in peace during the quiet hours of the night and the mural took about a month to complete.

She added her signature graphics to the piece, but the three faces of the women are vibrantly highlighted. Their joyous and powerful expressions stagger upward, emerging from open pedals at the base. The flower eventually reaches full bloom, signifying growth and showcasing a connection of individuality.

Though Herrera didn’t know the other entrepreneurs personally before creating the piece, she said featuring Bolivar, Okpareke and Begay “was really intentional.”

“It’s representing people that … have been really amazing success stories, and that’s what I wanted,” she said.

WESST
WHERE: 609 Broadway Blvd. NE

CONTACT: (505) 246-6900

Learn more about nonprofit’s mission and services at wesst.org

Home » ABQnews Seeker » WESST unveils new Jodie Herrera mural

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
WESST unveils new Jodie Herrera mural
ABQnews Seeker
Artist is a former client of ... Artist is a former client of the nonprofit
2
In what year did the UNM men's basketball team ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you follow local ... How closely did you follow local sports news this past week?
3
1 building destroyed, another damaged in South Valley fire ...
ABQnews Seeker
A building was destroyed and another ... A building was destroyed and another damaged but not consumed Friday morning in a fire in a South Valley neighborhood, according to Bernalillo County ...
4
Which casino was accused of withholding winnings, and what ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you follow the ... How closely did you follow the local news over the last week? Test your local news skills by taking our weekly quiz.
5
Basketball game between New Mexico lawmakers raises $31,000 for ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners ... The Senate Lobos and House Roadrunners shared a common goal in the annual "Hoops 4 Hope" basketball game: Raising money to donate to cancer ...
6
Type-In at the library: Public invited to discover, or ...
ABQnews Seeker
The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a ... The ABQwerty Type Writer Society, a small, loose-knit group of local typewriter enthusiasts, is hosting an event at the library this weekend. Here are ...
7
Police search for woman charged in southeast Albuquerque fatal ...
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect has been charged in ... A suspect has been charged in the fatal shooting of a 24-year-old woman earlier this year at an apar ...
8
Vara Winery & Distillery’s classes deep dive into New ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is the oldest wine ... New Mexico is the oldest wine making producer in the United States.What started out as ...
9
NM native Justin Hunt begins ‘The Post’ in Albuquerque, ...
ABQnews Seeker
Justin Hunt always remembers his New ... Justin Hunt always remembers his New Mexico roots.The New Mexico-based filmmaker, who ...