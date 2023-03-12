 Winter Jasmine offers a pop of color through year

Winter Jasmine offers a pop of color through year

By Tracey Fitzgibbon / For the Journal

Tracey FitzgibbonQ. Earlier this week I was driving away from Old Town eastbound on Mountain Road. Between Sixth and Fifth streets – in front of a building on the south side of Mountain – I noticed a shrub that is covered with bright yellow flowers now. It is truly eye-catching. I didn’t have time to stop and get a closer look, but I’m sure it isn’t our spring bloomer forsythia since I think it’s too early for them to be in flower. Any clue as to which shrub this might be? W.O., Albuquerque

A. I’m thinking this “eye-catcher” you noticed is Winter jasmine – Jasminum nudiflorum – and why it’s not planted more often in this neck of the woods is a mystery to me.

This variety of Jasmine isn’t renowned for fragrance like several of its cousins, but know that it is a sturdy grower and doesn’t take too much water. Granted, they will perform best with water offered periodically, but they can actually stand quite a bit of abuse.

With proper pruning, the Winter Jasmine as a living hedge too. The bright yellow flowers offered seem to almost sprout all along its willowish arching branches before popping out into leaf just after the bloom. The leaf color offered is a glossy green that lasts well into the autumn. They take to pruning well, especially if one does decide to spread itself in an unwelcoming manner. Just remember to wait until after the bloom is complete before you start to train-prune this charmer. I have several favorites here in town and will now have to add the one you spied to that list as an early season pick-me-up. I see them growing in full sun to semi-sun locations, but with growing environmental concerns on all of our minds, you might consider planting where your treasure could get a break from the wicked hot sun.

NOTE TO READERS: I received an email from S. Parker “in regard to your repotting tips of Feb. 26.” … I mentioned wiping off the “hard leaf plants” and suggested a delicate vacuuming or very soft paint brush to clean “fuzzy” leaf plants. Sir S. has offered a way to tidy those fuzzy leafed plants taught to him by his mom. His mom, being an “African Violet enthusiast” uses the perfect ‘sweeper’ for these plants – one of their own soon-to-be-dropped leaves. Cut the leaf out of the mother plant and, fuzzy side down, swipe the leaf that needs sweeping. Remember to support the leaf you need to sweep with your palm and wipe from inside outwards when swiping. The fuzz on the cut leaf cleans the viable leaf while putting minimum stress on the plant.

Also in the mail, a note from Janet Dooley, publicity chair with the Albuquerque Garden Center. She asks that I offer information on ongoing “Gardening University” classes taking place at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The next one is at 6:30 p.m. April 5. Shirley Tetrault will teach planting containers for Mother’s Day. There is a $5 fee, collected at the door to attend any of the classes offered at the Garden Center. See the Albuquerque Garden Centers’ website for a schedule.

Keep on learning and Happy Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.

 

Home » Entertainment » Arts » Winter Jasmine offers a pop of color through year

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Winter Jasmine offers a pop of color through year
Arts
With proper pruning, the Winter Jasmine ... With proper pruning, the Winter Jasmine as a living hedge too
2
Lensic 360 set to bring music programming across NM
ABQnews Seeker
Longtime promoters Jamie Lenfestey, Tim Franke ... Longtime promoters Jamie Lenfestey, Tim Franke to run initiative
3
Wellington performing Black Poets in NM at Old Church
ABQnews Seeker
This event is free and open ... This event is free and open to the public though the seating capacity is limited to 150 people
4
Opera singer Renée Fleming takes to the Met stage ...
Arts
The 17th season of the series ... The 17th season of the series kicks off at 8:30 p.m. Friday, March 17
5
On the road again
Arts
The Santa Fe Opera is coming ... The Santa Fe Opera is coming to Albuquerque, Truth or Consequences and Roswell.The off ...
6
Casa San Ysidro is open to the public for ...
Arts
Tours available February-May and September-November Tours available February-May and September-November
7
Students set to display their talents at the NMSA ...
ABQnews Seeker
All departments at the institute will ... All departments at the institute will collaborate for the two-day event
8
WESST unveils new Jodie Herrera mural
ABQnews Seeker
Artist is a former client of ... Artist is a former client of the nonprofit
9
Corrales-based Ideum working on 'Edible Plants Interactive'
Arts
According to Amber Dodson, New Mexico ... According to Amber Dodson, New Mexico State Film Office director, the digital interactive website, 'Edible Plants Interactive,' is being built through June in Corrales. ...