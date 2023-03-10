 ‘Appreciate the sweeter things’: Suga Suga ABQ brings dessert to West Side - Albuquerque Journal

‘Appreciate the sweeter things’: Suga Suga ABQ brings dessert to West Side

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

An array of paleta bars at Suga Suga ABQ. (Chancey Bush/ Albuquerque Journal)

Something sweet has set up shop in Albuquerque’s West Side.

Suga Suga ABQ, a dessert bar that includes drinks and such frozen treats as Hawaiian shaved ice, Dole Whip, gelato and boba, had its soft opening Monday, March 6, with a grand opening soon to come at the 5750 McMahon location.

Dole whip lit by a neon sign at Suga Suga ABQ. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

The menu was inspired partly by owner Vincent “Vince” Ontiveros’s love of Hawaiian cuisine.

“I love Hawaii — I go a couple of times a year,” Ontiveros said. “So, the Dole whip, the authentic Hawaiian ice is something that nobody has here. So, I definitely wanted to bring that here because I love it.”

Although Ontiveros is a veteran business owner — he co-owns Bask Bath Bar next door and runs two landscaping companies — Suga Suga is his first culinary pursuit. Developing the menu was trial and error, he said. Employees from his astroturf company would serve as his taste testers.

Vince Ontiveros, owner of Suga Suga ABQ. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

“I’d have people try and … kind of fine-tuning, like, ‘Is it too sweet? Not sweet enough?” Ontiveros said. “Basically a lot of practicing, experimenting.”

Ontiveros said he wanted to bring a sweet shop to the West Side — usually, he had to travel all the way to Uptown to get gelato from Frost.

“I just want to provide to people in the area something that’s not here, so people can appreciate the sweeter things,” Ontiveros said.

During the soft opening, the shop is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 9 p.m. on Sunday. A grand opening date has yet to be announced.

Piper licks her nose after catching a whiff of her owner’s paleta bar at Suga Suga ABQ. (Chancey Bush/Journal)

The shop also sells Hawaiian coffee, pastries and bagels on weekends. Ontiveros, a former police officer, also has a “first responder station” set up in the store. On-duty fire, police and EMS officers can pour themselves a free cup of coffee or tea during their shift.

Home » Business » ‘Appreciate the sweeter things’: Suga Suga ABQ brings dessert to West Side

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Man charged in 2022 homicide off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect has been charged in ... A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man over an alleged drug dispute last year in Southeast Albuquerque.
2
‘Appreciate the sweeter things’: Suga Suga ABQ brings dessert ...
ABQnews Seeker
Something sweet has set up shop ... Something sweet has set up shop in Albuquerque’s West Side. Suga Suga ABQ, a dessert bar that includes drinks and such frozen treats as ...
3
Amid national debate over abortion, New Mexico advances measure ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation in New Mexico would prohibit ... Legislation in New Mexico would prohibit cooperating with out-of-state investigations targeting doctors who provide abortion or gender-affirming care
4
Murder suspect charged in second homicide from 2021
ABQnews Seeker
A man already behind bars on ... A man already behind bars on a murder charge is now accused in a second homicide from 2021 at a motel in Northwest Albuquerque.
5
Students set to display their talents at the NMSA ...
ABQnews Seeker
All departments at the institute will ... All departments at the institute will collaborate for the two-day event
6
Win on a slot machine but ‘glitch' prevented payout? ...
ABQnews Seeker
Non-tribal gaming sites in New Mexico ... Non-tribal gaming sites in New Mexico have to answer to the New Mexico Gaming Control Board, as well as conduct their own internal investigation ...
7
WESST unveils new Jodie Herrera mural
ABQnews Seeker
Artist is a former client of ... Artist is a former client of the nonprofit
8
In what year did the UNM men's basketball team ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you follow local ... How closely did you follow local sports news this past week?
9
‘Just awful’: Fire consumes South Valley home, damages another
ABQnews Seeker
A building was destroyed and another ... A building was destroyed and another damaged but not consumed Friday morning in a fire in a South Valley neighborhood, according to Bernalillo County ...