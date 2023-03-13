 Artesia newspaper acquired by Rio Grande SUN buyers

Artesia newspaper acquired by Rio Grande SUN buyers

By Alaina Mencinger / Journal Staff Writer

El Rito Media LLC, the investment group that bought the Rio Grande SUN in 2022, bought the Artesia Daily Press last month. The purchase price was not disclosed.

For a few of the 10 investors, it’s a purchase of their hometown paper. Cousins Harvey Yates Jr., who runs oil and gas company Jalapeño Corporation, and Peyton Yates, former president of Yates Drilling Company, are both originally from Artesia.

“In very few years, many local newspapers in New Mexico have disappeared,” Harvey Yates Jr. said in a statement. “Others are clearly in jeopardy. Yet, a local newspaper helps make a community.”

The investment group also includes state representative Joseph Sanchez, D-Alcalde, as well as Richard “Rich” Connor, who now serves as the publisher and editor of the Artesia Daily Press. Connor, who lives in Santa Fe and splits his time between Española and Artesia, is also the publisher of the Rio Grande SUN.

Connor said that of the 10 investors, he is the only one involved in the newspaper’s operations. Connor has a decades-long career in journalism with several newspapers and media companies around the country.

“We had an agreement that I was the newspaper man and that I would run them,” Connor said. “…It’s totally hands-off.”

In a given week, the Artesia Daily Press sells between 1,200 and 1,500 papers. The Rio Grande SUN’s reach is slightly larger, with weekly sales sitting at about 4,500 and 6,000 papers.

The Artesia Daily Press has been family owned since its inception.

Lincoln O’Brian and James Green founded the paper in 1954 — one day after the rival Artesia Advocate started publishing. The two papers merged in 1956. Although O’Brian ultimately left the paper, Green continued to run the Artesia Daily Press with his two sons, Ken and Walt, as well as several other newspapers in Socorro, Deming, Ruidoso and Valencia County. Those papers have since been sold.

The four employees who worked at the paper prior to purchase will remain at the Artesia Daily Press in some form. Connor expects to add between two and five new positions at the newspaper; he’s already hired an associate publisher who will start at the end of the month.

But the biggest change, Connor said, is bringing color printing to the newspaper. Starting in April, Connor will outsource the newspaper’s once-a-week print edition to an outside, full-color printing company. The print edition will be accompanied by a daily digital publication.

The purchase is one of several New Mexico newspaper purchases made in the last year. Albuquerque City Councilor Pat Davis bought three newspapers — the Sandoval Signpost, the Corrales Comment and the Edgewood Independent — in 2022. And independent publisher Nickolas Seibel bought both the Silver City Sun-News and the Deming Headlight from Gannett last year.

“What we’re trying to do is keep community newspapers alive, and make them vibrant in these communities,” Connor said. “…What drives me is trying to cover news in these small communities, because they depend upon that news, so, so, so, so badly.”

Home » Business » Outlook » Artesia newspaper acquired by Rio Grande SUN buyers

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Adam Millay delivers drinks and a listening ear to ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Good morning everyone! This is Adam, ... "Good morning everyone! This is Adam, your friendly neighborhood bartender at Rio Cham ...
2
Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours, visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours ... Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours and visitors
3
Albuquerque detox center: Staffing shortages mean little room for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Between July and December last year, ... Between July and December last year, 743 people seeking detox or a short sobering stay were turned away from the Bernalillo County facility that ...
4
CARE patient says hope shines anew after addiction treatment
ABQnews Seeker
With its staffing gutted, the CARE ... With its staffing gutted, the CARE campus has lowered capacity across the board. Donovan Glascock is one of those who wasn't turned away. Had ...
5
NCAA men's bracket is Mountain West friendly: Four league ...
College
The top overall seed, Alabama, has ... The top overall seed, Alabama, has been on a roll despite being entangled in a murder case. Another No. 1 seed, defending national champion ...
6
Lively's arm, lively bats, Lobos roll
Featured Sports
Tristin Lively threw a career-high 81/3 ... Tristin Lively threw a career-high 81/3 shutout innings on Saturday night at Santa Ana Star Field, a ...
7
Sports Speak Up! Reader who dismisses women's sports receives ...
Featured Sports
WOW... UPTOWN ED. You really have ... WOW... UPTOWN ED. You really have double faulted with your misogyny and narcissism. Here's a thought, why don't you join many other males who ...
8
Know of a streetlight in Albuquerque that needs fixed? ...
ABQnews Seeker
"Once a streetlight is reported out, ... "Once a streetlight is reported out, the owner of that streetlight will be notified, and the process of getting that light back on begins," ...
9
City hopes to boost Black home ownership with support ...
ABQnews Seeker
Black Community Engagement office wants to ... Black Community Engagement office wants to add 41 more this year