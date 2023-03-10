 Man charged in 2022 homicide off East Central - Albuquerque Journal

Man charged in 2022 homicide off East Central

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Frank Madrid (San Miguel County Detention Center)

A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man over an alleged drug dispute last year in Southeast Albuquerque.

Frank Madrid Jr., 48, is charged with an open count of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence in the Sept. 15 killing of Jeffrey Campbell, 47. It is unclear if he has an attorney.

Federal authorities on Sept. 28 arrested Madrid in Las Vegas for violating his conditions of pretrial release and he is jailed at the San Miguel County Detention Center, according to court records. Madrid was allegedly trying to set a SUV on fire at the time of the arrest and police say it was the same vehicle he used during the homicide.

Inside the SUV were drugs and multiple guns — one of them stolen.

Madrid’s criminal history dates back to 2003 and includes arrests on domestic violence, robbery and drug possession charges.

Madrid’s previous case was from April 2021, when authorities working an anti-gang operation found him in a vehicle with a gun and drugs, according to court records. The case was handed off to federal authorities and Madrid violated his conditions of release, was re-arrested on Sept. 9 and re-released.

Less than a week later, police responded around 1:30 a.m. to a shooting in the 200 block of Española NE, near Central and Louisiana, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court. Officers found Campbell had been shot twice and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said a bag of fentanyl pills was found in his sock and two 9mm casings were found nearby. A witness told police he heard three gunshots and a man yelling “ouch” before seeing a vehicle leave the area.

Police found three people who told them Madrid — known on the streets as “Benzo” — shot Campbell over 200 fentanyl pills he stole from Madrid, according to the complaint. One person told police they were 20 feet away when Madrid drove a white SUV down the street, stopped and demanded the pills from Campbell.

Police said the person told them Madrid shot Campbell multiple times, rummaged through his pockets and left in the SUV. Another witness told police Madrid gave her cocaine to “check on” Campbell and was “bragging” about the shooting.

When U.S. Marshals arrested Madrid for trying to torch the white SUV in Las Vegas, he refused to speak with the homicide detective, according to the complaint.

Police found Madrid’s phone in the SUV and in a text message Madrid said he had shot someone within hours of Campbell’s death.
Police said a search of the phone records showed Madrid was in the area of the homicide when the shooting occurred.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man charged in 2022 homicide off East Central

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Man charged in 2022 homicide off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect has been charged in ... A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man over an alleged drug dispute last year in Southeast Albuquerque.
2
‘Appreciate the sweeter things’: Suga Suga ABQ brings dessert ...
ABQnews Seeker
Something sweet has set up shop ... Something sweet has set up shop in Albuquerque’s West Side. Suga Suga ABQ, a dessert bar that includes drinks and such frozen treats as ...
3
Amid national debate over abortion, New Mexico advances measure ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation in New Mexico would prohibit ... Legislation in New Mexico would prohibit cooperating with out-of-state investigations targeting doctors who provide abortion or gender-affirming care
4
Murder suspect charged in second homicide from 2021
ABQnews Seeker
A man already behind bars on ... A man already behind bars on a murder charge is now accused in a second homicide from 2021 at a motel in Northwest Albuquerque.
5
Students set to display their talents at the NMSA ...
ABQnews Seeker
All departments at the institute will ... All departments at the institute will collaborate for the two-day event
6
Win on a slot machine but ‘glitch' prevented payout? ...
ABQnews Seeker
Non-tribal gaming sites in New Mexico ... Non-tribal gaming sites in New Mexico have to answer to the New Mexico Gaming Control Board, as well as conduct their own internal investigation ...
7
WESST unveils new Jodie Herrera mural
ABQnews Seeker
Artist is a former client of ... Artist is a former client of the nonprofit
8
In what year did the UNM men's basketball team ...
ABQnews Seeker
How closely did you follow local ... How closely did you follow local sports news this past week?
9
‘Just awful’: Fire consumes South Valley home, damages another
ABQnews Seeker
A building was destroyed and another ... A building was destroyed and another damaged but not consumed Friday morning in a fire in a South Valley neighborhood, according to Bernalillo County ...