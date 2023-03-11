 High schoolers get a taste of college life during CNM recruitment day - Albuquerque Journal

High schoolers get a taste of college life during CNM recruitment day

By Esteban Candelaria / Journal Staff Writer

High school students learn welding basics during Central New Mexico Community College’s annual “College Day,” which was held on the school’s main campus on Friday. The recruitment event was an opportunity for some CNM students to lend their expertise, and, in some cases, give back what they got when they were high schoolers themselves. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

Adelicia Realivasquez, a sophomore at ACE Leadership High School, has it all figured out.

Though she’s only 16, she knows what she wants to do when she graduates high school — go to trade school, and become a welder.

So when she heard that Central New Mexico Community College had a welding program, she figured the school’s annual “College Day,” which was held on the school’s main campus on Friday, would be a great opportunity to soak up as much as she can about her future profession.

“It’s very interesting to me,” she said. “It’s pretty cool to learn from them, for them to give me tips.”

Some 1,800 students from 35 schools showed up to the recruiting event, CNM Outreach Manager Meredith Tucker estimated, where they were greeted by people involved in programs they may have been interested in, building tours and food trucks.

“It really is an opportunity to expand high schoolers’ idea of what life is like after high school, what college is … versus the idea of what college is, getting them excited about those possibilities,” she said. “And, hopefully, getting them really excited about CNM.”

CNM students in the welding program — like 24-year-old Alyssa Copeland — put on a show for the high schoolers, giving live demonstrations and letting them get some hands-on experience.

“I love inspiring young people, especially young females to join — we need more females,” Copeland said. “But just watching all these, young, bright people get so excited over welding, I’m like, ‘This is me, five years ago, when I came for my College Day.’ ”

School and CNM staff alike agreed that the day was important to showing young students that the possibilities before them can be endless.

Manzano High School student Joshua Franzen, 16, planks at the exercise science table during CNM’s annual recruitment event on Friday. Mission Achievement and Success Charter School math teacher Praveen Kumar Tapsi would eventually come along and shatter the planking record, holding the pose for over seven minutes. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

For Mission Achievement and Success Charter School math teacher Praveen Kumar Tapsi, that meant leading by example for his students — even if that example was a long shot to beat — by setting a planking record of over seven minutes at the exercise science table.

“They can explore so many activities,” Tapsi, winded, said in an interview. “It’s not a particular field they (must) stick to — whatever their interest, they can explore (it), and they will get a proper platform.”

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » High schoolers get a taste of college life during CNM recruitment day

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
House panel holds back family leave proposal to consider ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation to launch a state-run paid ... Legislation to launch a state-run paid family leave program ran into some bipartisan opposition Friday during a House committee hearing, putting its future in ...
2
Authorities break up school fight, then find gun, at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities broke up a fight at ... Authorities broke up a fight at Rio Grande High School on Thursday in an incident that led them to discovering that a student had ...
3
High schoolers get a taste of college life during ...
ABQnews Seeker
Adelicia Realivasquez, a sophomore at ACE ... Adelicia Realivasquez, a sophomore at ACE Leadership High School, has it all figured out. Though she's only 16, she knows what she wants to ...
4
‘Just awful’: Fire consumes South Valley home, damages another
ABQnews Seeker
A building was destroyed and another ... A building was destroyed and another damaged but not consumed Friday morning in a fire in a South Valley neighborhood, according to Bernalillo County ...
5
Man charged in 2022 homicide off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect has been charged in ... A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man over an alleged drug dispute last year in Southeast Albuquerque.
6
‘Appreciate the sweeter things’: Suga Suga ABQ brings dessert ...
ABQnews Seeker
Something sweet has set up shop ... Something sweet has set up shop in Albuquerque’s West Side. Suga Suga ABQ, a dessert bar that includes drinks and such frozen treats as ...
7
Amid national debate over abortion, New Mexico advances measure ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation in New Mexico would prohibit ... Legislation in New Mexico would prohibit cooperating with out-of-state investigations targeting doctors who provide abortion or gender-affirming care
8
Murder suspect charged in second homicide from 2021
ABQnews Seeker
A man already behind bars on ... A man already behind bars on a murder charge is now accused in a second homicide from 2021 at a motel in Northwest Albuquerque.
9
Students set to display their talents at the NMSA ...
ABQnews Seeker
All departments at the institute will ... All departments at the institute will collaborate for the two-day event