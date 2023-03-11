Authorities break up school fight, then find gun, at Rio Grande High School.

Authorities broke up a fight at Rio Grande High School on Thursday in an incident that led them to discovering that a student had brought a gun on campus.

The fight broke out sometime between noon and 2 p.m., Albuquerque Public Schools spokeswoman Monica Armenta said, and was quickly broken up without any serious injuries.

According to a sheriff’s office incident report, witnesses said one of the students displayed the gun — a semi-automatic pistol — and then hid it in a 2003 Cadillac.

An APS police detective searched the car and found the loaded and chambered gun in the car’s center console, along with an extended magazine. A holster and another magazine were also found in the car.

The gun and ammo were seized, but it’s not clear from the report if the student was arrested, and the Albuquerque Police Department — which the sheriff’s office said took over the case — did not respond to questions sent late Friday evening.

“There were never any threats made to anybody. The student didn’t try to harm himself or others, and he will face the same disciplinary charges as everyone in terms of possible expulsion and prosecution,” Armenta said.