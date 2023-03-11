 Albuquerque bought artificial turf and installed it in Rio Rancho. A new investigation found the purchase violated the NM Constitution. - Albuquerque Journal

Albuquerque bought artificial turf and installed it in Rio Rancho. A new investigation found the purchase violated the NM Constitution.

By Jessica Dyer / Journal Staff Writer

When the New Mexico Gladiators take the field for their home games at the Rio Rancho Events Center, the professional indoor football team is stepping onto turf paid for by the city of Albuquerque.

That’s a problem, according to a new investigation.

In a report released Friday, the city of Albuquerque’s Office of Inspector General, or OIG, determined that the $236,622 turf purchase was inappropriate.

It “appears to be a donation/gift” to benefit the privately owned Gladiators — the team’s logo is printed on the field — and violates a New Mexico Constitution provision barring public entities from donating to private corporations, the independent city investigator’s report said.

A city attorney, Mayor Tim Keller’s administration and the Gladiators’ owner disagree. They say the city receives non-monetary compensation in exchange for the team’s temporary use of the playing surface in Rio Rancho, though the report raises questions about whether that is true.

“The OIG was able to obtain sufficient evidence that the use of the City of Albuquerque taxpayer dollars, to pay for artificial turf installed in a facility located in another municipality for the benefit of a privately-owned entity was a misuse of city funds,” Inspector General Melissa Santistevan wrote.

The report describes a “rushed” acquisition process and said documentation shows that many people involved in the turf purchase — city employees, a city attorney and the turf vendor — knew the field was being purchased for use by the Gladiators in Rio Rancho.

Also according to the report, Albuquerque Parks and Recreation Director Dave Simon provided incorrect information when the City Council grilled city administrators about the turf during a Jan. 18, 2023, meeting. Multiple councilors questioned why Albuquerque would pay for equipment installed in another city.

Simon told the council the city contributed $74,000 to the project while the state contributed the rest. However, the OIG cited records showing the city paid the entire sum and never was reimbursed by the state.

Simon said he was not available for an interview Friday.

Though state lawmakers had appropriated $160,000 for turf playing fields at park and recreational facilities in Albuquerque, the city paid for the turf and its installation in April 2022 — prior to receiving the state money.

When it sought the state reimbursement several months later, the New Mexico Department of Finance and Administration denied the request, saying the city’s use of the funding violated the terms of the appropriation and, if the city used the funds in the proposed manner, it would also violate the state’s Anti-Donation Clause.

The city used bond money that Albuquerque voters approved for parks and recreation facilities, the OIG wrote.

The city still expects the state reimbursement, city management wrote in response to the OIG’s findings.

A spokeswoman in Simon’s office said Friday the city has a signed notice of obligation from the state for the $160,000 contribution.

The city retains ownership of the field, which also sports the “One Albuquerque” logo. It is merely allowing the Gladiators and Global Spectrum — the private company that operates the Rio Rancho Events Center — to use it in exchange for “valuable consideration,” managing city attorney Alan Heinz wrote in a letter included with the OIG report.

The parties’ agreement requires Global Spectrum and the Gladiators to host and staff 14 youth events per year and for the team to provide the city 50 free tickets to each home game.

The OIG’s investigation cast doubt about whether they were meeting those terms. A city employee who was supposed to know about the youth events said none were scheduled from April 2021 to January 2023, and multiple city staffers somehow involved in the turf purchase said they had never personally seen the free tickets, according to the report.

“The conveyance of the indoor turf for the (Gladiators) installed at the Rio Rancho Events Center appears to amount to a donation/gift as there is no evidence of consideration on the part of the (Gladiators) or the Rio Rancho Events Center to the city,” the report states.

But Gladiators owner Gina Prieskorn-Thomas said her team has met its obligations “and then some.”

She said tickets are distributed to “various youth organizations affiliated with the city” and that the youth camps have occurred as required. She said Friday she provides camp attendance reports directly to Simon, but could not furnish them to the Journal until she’d consulted with an attorney because they contain children’s contact information.

Prieskorn-Thomas said she lobbied state legislators for the turf field and that it was initially supposed to go into Tingley Coliseum, a state-owned facility where the Gladiators previously played.

When the pandemic prevented them from using the venue in 2021, they relocated to Rio Rancho. While there is no agreement yet to return to Tingley, she said she is in discussions with property representatives to move back.

“There was never any intent for that field not to be in Albuquerque,” she said.

Franchesca E. Perdue, a city spokeswoman, said there the city’s purchase of the turf was done properly.

“The OIG report was misinformed. Under their logic, CABQ could not buy a track for the Lobos, netting for the Isotopes or turf for the United; all of which we have done for years,” she said in a written statement.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Albuquerque bought artificial turf and installed it in Rio Rancho. A new investigation found the purchase violated the NM Constitution.

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Abruzzo trust heir is guilty in tax case
ABQnews Seeker
A jury sitting in Albuquerque convicted ... A jury sitting in Albuquerque convicted an heir to an Abruzzo-family trust account of two federal crimes for failing to pay taxes on his ...
2
Albuquerque bought artificial turf and installed it in Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
New report from the city of ... New report from the city of Albuquerque's Office of Inspector General focuses on the turf used by the New Mexico Gladiators for their home ...
3
House panel holds back family leave proposal to consider ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation to launch a state-run paid ... Legislation to launch a state-run paid family leave program ran into some bipartisan opposition Friday during a House committee hearing, putting its future in ...
4
Authorities break up school fight, then find gun, at ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police found a loaded and chambered ... Police found a loaded and chambered semi-automatic pistol in the center console of the student's 2003 Cadillac.
5
High schoolers get a taste of college life during ...
ABQnews Seeker
Adelicia Realivasquez, a sophomore at ACE ... Adelicia Realivasquez, a sophomore at ACE Leadership High School, has it all figured out. Though she's only 16, she knows what she wants to ...
6
‘Just awful’: Fire consumes South Valley home, damages another
ABQnews Seeker
A building was destroyed and another ... A building was destroyed and another damaged but not consumed Friday morning in a fire in a South Valley neighborhood, according to Bernalillo County ...
7
Man charged in 2022 homicide off East Central
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect has been charged in ... A suspect has been charged in the shooting death of a man over an alleged drug dispute last year in Southeast Albuquerque.
8
‘Appreciate the sweeter things’: Suga Suga ABQ brings dessert ...
ABQnews Seeker
Something sweet has set up shop ... Something sweet has set up shop in Albuquerque’s West Side. Suga Suga ABQ, a dessert bar that includes drinks and such frozen treats as ...
9
Amid national debate over abortion, New Mexico advances measure ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation in New Mexico would prohibit ... Legislation in New Mexico would prohibit cooperating with out-of-state investigations targeting doctors who provide abortion or gender-affirming care