Young men beat up homeless man on University of New Mexico campus

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Four young men attacked a homeless man Friday evening at a parking structure on the University of New Mexico campus.

An advisory sent out by UNM around 8:30 p.m. said the incident happened at the parking structure near Lomas and Yale.

Two of the men had long dark curly hair and one wore a red shirt and dark pants, according to the advisory. The other man wore a white shirt, white tennis shoes and dark pants.

The advisory said the other two men had short hair and one wore a black T-shirt and blue jeans. The other suspect wore a white shirt and jeans.

The suspects left the area around 5:50 p.m. in a red 1997 Honda four-door with New Mexico license plate BFBN55, according to the advisory.

