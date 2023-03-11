 For Lobo basketball, there is a will, and a way, to the NIT - Albuquerque Journal

For Lobo basketball, there is a will, and a way, to the NIT

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Lobo Javonte Johnson makes an entry pass in the post to teammate Morris Udeze while Wyoming Cowboy Xavier DuSell defends during the Feb. 14 Wyoming win in the Pit. The Lobos are expecting an NIT bid on Sunday night. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Journal)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – It can be both.

While no one Lobo player or coach seemed to articulate it the exact same way late Thursday night after the UNM men’s basketball team’s 91-76 loss to Utah State in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Conference tournament, the general consensus seemed to be a combination of the same sentiment: You can be both disappointed and proud of how the 2022-23 season – one that is not yet done, mind you – has played out.

The Lobos (22-11) genuinely believe they have the talent and pieces to be in the NCAA Tournament.

They instead wait to find out who and where they will play next week in the NIT.

“It’s disappointing, man, because that’s one of the things I set (as a goal) coming here — getting to the NCAA Tournament,” Lobo senior forward Morris Udeze, a transfer before the season from Wichita State, said in the team’s locker room. “Having such a great start (to the season), then just did (what we did) in conference was tough.”

And they realize they have nobody to blame but themselves, their poor defense of late and, yes, those three heartbreaking losses – one with a controversial call at the end of double overtime on the road and two buzzer-beater home losses UNM had a lead in as the ball was in the air, in the final second of regulation.

Before those, it was, indeed, that 14-0 start to the season coupled with a national ranking that recalibrated the expectations of Lobo Nation – a fan base that despite having not seen its team win 20 games in a season or sniffed a postseason tournament of any kind since 2014, somehow was feeling let down late Thursday night after watching their team lose for the eighth time in the past 11 games. That meant relegation into to the NIT, not an at-large bid into the NCAA Tournament.

Richard Pitino, the second-year Lobos coach who took over a team that won just four games against Division I opponents the season before he arrived in Albuquerque, opened his remarks late Thursday in the postgame press conference at the Thomas & Mack Center expressing disappointment. But later, he gave an emphatic answer about how he can’t feel any disappointment about this season.

“I would say there’s not even a little part in my body that’s disappointed with this season,” Pitino said. “I felt as though we would be much improved from last year. We were. …

“So, no. I never set the bar for (the) NCAA Tournament in Year 2. I think that’s crazy when you take over a six-win team and you just had to start over. So when I take a deep breath and think about this season, I am going to be insanely proud of what we’ve been able to do.”

As for the NIT, bring it on, say the Lobos players.

“We just lost, so it’s kind of a lot to think about right now, but I’m ready to play whenever,” said Lobo guard Jamal Mashburn, Jr. “Whenever we play or whoever we play, I’m ready to go.”

Fellow team co-captain K.J. Jenkins added, “We’ll play tomorrow, if that’s needed. … The NIT, we are very grateful for that and I’m looking to go win that NIT.”

The 32-team NIT field will be announced Sunday night after the NCAA Tournament’s 68-team field is unveiled. The higher-seeded team hosts games in the first three rounds before the semifinals (March 28) and championship game (March 30) are played in Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena.

UNM has already been in contact with the NCAA, informing them the Pit is available to host games for Round 1 (Tuesday or Wednesday) and for the Sunday, March 19 slot in Round 2 (the Pit is hosting the state high school spirit championship on March 18).

Round 3 games are not available in the Pit due to a pre-existing contract withe the PBR’s annual bullriding stop in Albuquerque.

“There is zero entitlement to me as it pertains to playing in the NIT. Zero,” Pitino said. “We haven’t been in the postseason since 2014, so it’s all about perspective. …

“Yeah, we all want to go to the NCAA Tournament all the time, but we jumped about 250 spots in the NET (rankings), 250 spots in KenPom (rankings) since we got here. High, high level of pride. And getting the fans back made me the most proud of all of it. This town has been buzzing for this team, and we’re going to continue to build off it.”

Sunday
NIT Selection Special, 8 p.m. ESPNU

Home » From the newspaper » For Lobo basketball, there is a will, and a way, to the NIT

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
NCAA Indoor Track and Field: Florida's Moore sets long ...
College
Jasmine Moore admitted she's never totally ... Jasmine Moore admitted she's never totally sure of her first jump. Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships was ...
2
For Lobo basketball, there is a will, and a ...
College
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – ... LAS VEGAS, Nev. – It can be both.While no one Lobo player or coach seemed to a ...
3
Wire-to-wire: Utah State routs Lobos in Mountain West tourney
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos couldn't dig out of ... The Lobos couldn't dig out of an early hole Thursday night, losing to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament.
4
NCAA track and field meet makes its happy return ...
College
To Joe Franklin, it was like ... To Joe Franklin, it was like a train."Monday, Tuesday, it just kept going," New Mexico ...
5
Lobo baseball hopes the hits keep coming vs. Air ...
Baseball
Give the University of New Mexico ... Give the University of New Mexico baseball team a solid 'A' for its pre-conference assignments.< ...
6
New Mexico-Utah State battle for spot in Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM needs to win the Mountain ... UNM needs to win the Mountain West Tournament to get into the NCAA Tournament, and started on the right foot Wednesday night with an ...
7
New Mexico outlasts Wyoming to advance in Mountain West ...
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Lobos must make ... The New Mexico Lobos must make a run in the Mountain West Conference tournament to have any hope of securing a bid to the ...
8
For scuffling Lobos, one open path to NCAAs remains
College
Morris Udeze knows the answer is ... Morris Udeze knows the answer is rather obvious.What's the biggest difference from tha ...
9
Monday Night Football: From UNM's 'spring showcase,' three major ...
College
The University of New Mexico football ... The University of New Mexico football team held its spring showcase Monday night at University Stadium. A few takeaways 1. THE FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE, as ...