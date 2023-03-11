Soccer: Signee Wyparlo adds more of what United has been seeking

New Mexico United’s roster continued to get younger and taller Friday as the club announced the signing of midfielder Michael Wyparlo.

The most pertinent numbers regarding Wyparlo may be his age (19) and height (6-foot-3) as he joins NMU on a transfer from Polish first-division club Stal Mielec. Wyparlo is a Polish-American who was born in New York City and grew up in Poland.

Wyparlo joined United as a trialist and has been with the club through the preseason. He became the third trialist to earn a first-team roster spot, joining midfielder Josh Goss (2019) and goalkeeper Philipp Beigl (2020-21).

“I’m so excited to join New Mexico United,” Wyparlo said. “I’ve had the pleasure of spending preseason with the club, and I can’t wait to show New Mexico what I can bring to this team and this community.”

Wyparlo has soccer roots as his father, Boguslaw Wyparlo, was a goalkeeper in Poland’s first division (Ekstraklasa). He made more than 600 appearances over a 16-year career and now serves as goalkeeper coach for Stal Mielec.

Michael Wyparlo is the fifth player 6-feet or taller to join United this offseason.

Friday’s signing brings United’s roster to 19 first-team players and three who have signed academy contracts and are eligible to play at both levels.

NMU is expected to announce additional signings next week as the club’s March 18 USL Championship season opener at Miami FC approaches. United carried several trialists on its preseason roster and coach Zach Prince said he was impressed by the group’s talent level.

“We have some signings coming up,” Prince said during the team’s recent media day, “and I’m excited for some of the guys who’ll be signing their first professional contracts. These guys are hungry and they’ve shown that all through the preseason. Their work ethic has been phenomenal.”

TULSA BOUND: Defender Rashid Tetteh figures to line up against New Mexico for the first time this season after signing this week with FC Tulsa. Tetteh spent four seasons with NMU.

BLACK & YELLOW GAME: United will conclude its preseason Saturday with an intrasquad game at First Financial Training Center. The match begins at noon.

Tickets are $12 and season ticket holders will be admitted free.

BLACK & YELLOW BASH: Tickets went on sale Friday for United’s fifth annual Black & Yellow Bash scheduled for March 25 at Electric Playhouse.

Players, coaches and staff will be on hand to interact with fans during the Bash, which includes interactive projector games and other activities.

For more information go to newmexicoutd.com.

March 18

Season opener: New Mexico United at Miami FC, 5 p.m., 101.7 FM