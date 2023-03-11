 Soccer: Signee Wyparlo adds more of what United has been seeking - Albuquerque Journal

Soccer: Signee Wyparlo adds more of what United has been seeking

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico United’s roster continued to get younger and taller Friday as the club announced the signing of midfielder Michael Wyparlo.

The most pertinent numbers regarding Wyparlo may be his age (19) and height (6-foot-3) as he joins NMU on a transfer from Polish first-division club Stal Mielec. Wyparlo is a Polish-American who was born in New York City and grew up in Poland.

Wyparlo joined United as a trialist and has been with the club through the preseason. He became the third trialist to earn a first-team roster spot, joining midfielder Josh Goss (2019) and goalkeeper Philipp Beigl (2020-21).

“I’m so excited to join New Mexico United,” Wyparlo said. “I’ve had the pleasure of spending preseason with the club, and I can’t wait to show New Mexico what I can bring to this team and this community.”

Wyparlo has soccer roots as his father, Boguslaw Wyparlo, was a goalkeeper in Poland’s first division (Ekstraklasa). He made more than 600 appearances over a 16-year career and now serves as goalkeeper coach for Stal Mielec.

Michael Wyparlo is the fifth player 6-feet or taller to join United this offseason.

Michael Wyparlo is shown in this mug shot. New Mexico United announced on March 10, 2023 that the player has signed a contract with the team. (Courtesy of New Mexico United)

Friday’s signing brings United’s roster to 19 first-team players and three who have signed academy contracts and are eligible to play at both levels.

NMU is expected to announce additional signings next week as the club’s March 18 USL Championship season opener at Miami FC approaches. United carried several trialists on its preseason roster and coach Zach Prince said he was impressed by the group’s talent level.

“We have some signings coming up,” Prince said during the team’s recent media day, “and I’m excited for some of the guys who’ll be signing their first professional contracts. These guys are hungry and they’ve shown that all through the preseason. Their work ethic has been phenomenal.”

TULSA BOUND: Defender Rashid Tetteh figures to line up against New Mexico for the first time this season after signing this week with FC Tulsa. Tetteh spent four seasons with NMU.

BLACK & YELLOW GAME: United will conclude its preseason Saturday with an intrasquad game at First Financial Training Center. The match begins at noon.

Tickets are $12 and season ticket holders will be admitted free.

BLACK & YELLOW BASH: Tickets went on sale Friday for United’s fifth annual Black & Yellow Bash scheduled for March 25 at Electric Playhouse.

Players, coaches and staff will be on hand to interact with fans during the Bash, which includes interactive projector games and other activities.

For more information go to newmexicoutd.com.

March 18
Season opener: New Mexico United at Miami FC, 5 p.m., 101.7 FM

Home » From the newspaper » Soccer: Signee Wyparlo adds more of what United has been seeking

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Soccer: Signee Wyparlo adds more of what United has ...
Featured Sports
New Mexico United's roster continued to ... New Mexico United's roster continued to get younger and taller Friday as the club announced the sign ...
2
Spring sports roundup: UNM baseball drops league opener; Lobo ...
Baseball
The New Mexico Lobos dropped their ... The New Mexico Lobos dropped their Mountain West Conference season baseball opener on Friday, losing 9-7 to the Air Force Falcons in 10 innings ...
3
NCAA Indoor Track and Field: Florida's Moore sets long ...
College
Jasmine Moore admitted she's never totally ... Jasmine Moore admitted she's never totally sure of her first jump. Friday afternoon at the NCAA Division I indoor track and field championships was ...
4
For Lobo basketball, there is a will, and a ...
College
LAS VEGAS, Nev. – ... LAS VEGAS, Nev. – It can be both.While no one Lobo player or coach seemed to a ...
5
Prep basketball Friday: Gallup wins 4A girls championship in ...
Boys' Basketball
The state high school basketball tournament ... The state high school basketball tournament continuee with seven games Friday, all at the Pit, and the first three state champions were decided on ...
6
Wire-to-wire: Utah State routs Lobos in Mountain West tourney
ABQnews Seeker
The Lobos couldn't dig out of ... The Lobos couldn't dig out of an early hole Thursday night, losing to Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament.
7
Sports Speak Up! Readers sound off on Lobo women, ...
Featured Sports
I KNOW COACHES hate to hear ... I KNOW COACHES hate to hear this criticism, but the Lobos really need to schedule tougher pre-conference competition to better prepare them for the ...
8
Joe Butler rides solo into NMAA Hall of Fame ...
Featured Sports
Joe Butler joked Thursday that his ... Joe Butler joked Thursday that his acceptance speech would likely not be brief. And it wasn't. But while it wasn't quite as long as ...
9
NCAA track and field meet makes its happy return ...
College
To Joe Franklin, it was like ... To Joe Franklin, it was like a train."Monday, Tuesday, it just kept going," New Mexico ...