 Pedestrian killed in International District hit-and-run late Friday night - Albuquerque Journal

Pedestrian killed in International District hit-and-run late Friday night

By Gabrielle Porter / Journal Digital Editor

A pedestrian was struck by a car that then fled the scene late Friday night in Albuquerque’s International District, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The pedestrian, who police have not yet identified, was in the roadway on Zuni Road SE near Dallas Street shortly before midnight on Friday when they were struck by a sedan driving west on Zuni, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in a release.

The sedan fled westbound from the scene. The pedestrian “received significant injuries” and was hospitalized before dying.

Police don’t know which way the person was walking when they were struck.

APD’s Motors Unit is investigating the incident. No other details were released.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Pedestrian killed in International District hit-and-run late Friday night

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Pedestrian killed in International District hit-and-run late Friday night
ABQnews Seeker
A pedestrian was struck by a ... A pedestrian was struck by a car that then fled the scene late Friday night in Albuquerque's International District, according to the Albuquerque Police ...
2
Lensic 360 set to bring music programming across NM
ABQnews Seeker
Longtime promoters Jamie Lenfestey, Tim Franke ... Longtime promoters Jamie Lenfestey, Tim Franke to run initiative
3
Here's what you can get for under $200K in ...
ABQnews Seeker
6 homes that cost less than ... 6 homes that cost less than $200,000 in the Albuquerque metro area
4
Wellington performing Black Poets in NM at Old Church
ABQnews Seeker
This event is free and open ... This event is free and open to the public though the seating capacity is limited to 150 people
5
Young men beat up homeless man on University of ...
ABQnews Seeker
An advisory stated the incident happened ... An advisory stated the incident happened at the parking structure near Lomas and Yale.
6
Honoring trailblazers: 1973 San Jon girls basketball team was ...
ABQnews Seeker
This year is the 50th anniversary ... This year is the 50th anniversary of the first official high school girls state basketball champion in New Mexico. San Jon was the inaugural ...
7
Abruzzo trust heir is guilty in tax case
ABQnews Seeker
A jury sitting in Albuquerque convicted ... A jury sitting in Albuquerque convicted an heir to an Abruzzo-family trust account of two federal crimes for failing to pay taxes on his ...
8
Albuquerque bought artificial turf and installed it in Rio ...
ABQnews Seeker
New report from the city of ... New report from the city of Albuquerque's Office of Inspector General focuses on the turf used by the New Mexico Gladiators for their home ...
9
House panel holds back family leave proposal to consider ...
ABQnews Seeker
Legislation to launch a state-run paid ... Legislation to launch a state-run paid family leave program ran into some bipartisan opposition Friday during a House committee hearing, putting its future in ...