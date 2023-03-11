Pedestrian killed in International District hit-and-run late Friday night

A pedestrian was struck by a car that then fled the scene late Friday night in Albuquerque’s International District, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The pedestrian, who police have not yet identified, was in the roadway on Zuni Road SE near Dallas Street shortly before midnight on Friday when they were struck by a sedan driving west on Zuni, APD spokesman Gilbert Gallegos wrote in a release.

The sedan fled westbound from the scene. The pedestrian “received significant injuries” and was hospitalized before dying.

Police don’t know which way the person was walking when they were struck.

APD’s Motors Unit is investigating the incident. No other details were released.