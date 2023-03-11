2023 New Mexico high school basketball champions

Here’s a list of the New Mexico high school teams crowned champion in the state basketball tournament. Story will be updated at the conclusion of games. Follow reporter James Yodice on Twitter for live coverage.
Girls
1A: No. 2 ROY/MOSQUERO 62, No. 4 TO’HAJIILEE 61
Game tipped off at 10 a.m. Saturday.
2A: No. 7 TEXICO 44, No. 1 ESCALANTE 30
While it might be difficult to call a program with 10 state championships to its credit an underdog, the Texico girls were exactly that entering this year’s tournament. The Wolverines defied the odds, knocking off the top three seeds to capture their 11th blue trophy in girls basketball. Friday night at the Pit, Texico (17-13) pulled away in the third quarter and hung on to defeat Escalante (22-8). Emma Wahlen scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds to lead the Wolverines. Read more.
3A: No. 4 TOHATCHI 46, No. 3 SANTA FE INDIAN SCHOOL 24
In the Pit, behind a ferocious defense that absolutely stymied Santa Fe Indian School, Tohatchi on Friday claimed its second girls state title. After the Braves (23-8) scored the game’s first bucket, they didn’t score again for more than nine minutes as the Cougars (24-9) went on a 14-0 run to gain control of the game. Brooke Badonie and Marisa Denetso each scored 12 to lead Tohatchi. Read more.
4A: NO. 2 GALLUP 57, NO. 1 KIRTLAND CENTRAL 47
Kirtland Central was seeking its 21st state title, but instead watched its to-the-south rival from Gallup take the crown. The Bengals (28-5) took down the Broncos (29-4) before a raucous crowd on Friday night at the Pit. Gallup, with its seventh championship, has won state for the second time in three seasons. Sophomore forward Rylie Whitehair had 18 points and 13 rebounds for Gallup. Read more.
5A No. 1 HOBBS vs. No. 3 VOLCANO VISTA
Game tips off at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Boys
1A: No. 1 MAGDALENA vs. No. 2 FORT SUMNER/HOUSE
Game tips off at 6 p.m. Saturday
2A: No. 1 PECOS 52, No. 2 ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 49
The Panthers (28-3) rallied from an 11-point halftime deficit to capture their fifth title in the last seven years. The Phoenix (26-7) had two chances to tie the game from behind the arc in the final 15 seconds but couldn’t convert on either opportunity. Jodaiah Padilla led Pecos with 14 points, while Rocky Miller had a game-high 19 points for ATC, which was making its first-ever championship game appearance. Read more.
3A: No. 1 ST. MICHAEL’S vs. No. 3 ROBERTSON
Game tips off at noon Saturday.
4A: No. 1 ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY vs. No. 6 HOPE CHRISTIAN
Game tips off at 4 p.m. Saturday.
5A: No. 1 VOLCANO VISTA vs. No. 2 SANDIA
Game tips off at 8 p.m. Saturday. Read the preview.