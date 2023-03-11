Prep basketball: Pecos boys are first winners on Championship Saturday

“Bottom line is everyone had an assignment,” Gonzales said. “Basically, it’s do our job. Let’s get aggressive. That’s pretty simple. That’s what it was: Do your job.”

That message apparently made an impact, as No. 1 Pecos (28-3) scored the first 11 points of the third quarter en route to a 52-49 win over the second-seeded Phoenix (26-7) in the boys Class 2A championship game on Saturday morning at the Pit. It’s the fifth blue trophy in the last seven years for the Panthers and the first under Gonzales.

Senior guard Jodaiah Padilla led the way for Pecos with team highs in points (14), rebounds (eight) and assists (six). He also served as the catalyst for his team’s second-half run by taking the ball to the basket for the Panthers’ first points of the third quarter.

“We just knew what we had to do coming out of the half,” Padilla said.”I saw gaps in their zone. You’re supposed to attack those gaps, find open teammates. I think it got us rolling right away.”

ATC, which was making its first ever championship game appearance, offered far more resistance than it did in a 31-point loss to Pecos in January. Led by Rocky Miller and Julian Bernardino, the Phoenix outscored the Panthers 17-6 in the second quarter. Miller finished with a game high 19 points, while Bernardino added 12 for ATC. Pecos, meanwhile, endured a miserable first half where it shot 25 percent from the field — a figure that was aided by going just 2 of 16 from beyond the arc. An emphasis on higher percentage shots helped turn things around.

“We adjusted in the third quarter. We went inside and got some good looks and finally hit some shots,” Gonzales said. “That was the turn of the game.”

The Phoenix had two chances to tie it in the waning moments. Jordan Apodaca missed a 3 with less than 15 seconds to play, and on ATC’s ensuing possession, Bernardino’s desperation heave from inside half court at the buzzer was well off the mark. — Tristen Critchfield