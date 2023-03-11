Prep basketball: Pecos boys are first winners on Championship Saturday

The New Mexico high school state basketball tournament comes to a climactic finish Saturday with seven games at the Pit. They began at 8 a.m. this morning with dynastic Pecos winning the Class 2A boys title. The last game will be the 5A boys clash between Volcano Vista, coached by Greg Brown, and Sandia, coached by Brown’s brother Danny. That is scheduled for an 8 p.m. tip.
The Journal’s James Yodice, Ken Sickenger, Lucas Peerman and other contributors will be on hand to provide coverage. Check out the Twitter feeds of James, Lucas and the New Mexico Activities Association below, and check back here for updates as we get them.
CLASS 2A BOYS
NO. 1 PECOS 52, NO. 2 ACADEMY FOR TECHNOLOGY AND THE CLASSICS 49: With the Pecos down 11 at halftime to Academy for Technology and the Classics, Panthers coach Arthur Gonzales opted for a simple message over a fiery locker-room speech.
“Bottom line is everyone had an assignment,” Gonzales said. “Basically, it’s do our job. Let’s get aggressive. That’s pretty simple. That’s what it was: Do your job.”
That message apparently made an impact, as No. 1 Pecos (28-3) scored the first 11 points of the third quarter en route to a 52-49 win over the second-seeded Phoenix (26-7) in the boys Class 2A championship game on Saturday morning at the Pit. It’s the fifth blue trophy in the last seven years for the Panthers and the first under Gonzales.
Senior guard Jodaiah Padilla led the way for Pecos with team highs in points (14), rebounds (eight) and assists (six). He also served as the catalyst for his team’s second-half run by taking the ball to the basket for the Panthers’ first points of the third quarter.
“We just knew what we had to do coming out of the half,” Padilla said.”I saw gaps in their zone. You’re supposed to attack those gaps, find open teammates. I think it got us rolling right away.”
ATC, which was making its first ever championship game appearance, offered far more resistance than it did in a 31-point loss to Pecos in January. Led by Rocky Miller and Julian Bernardino, the Phoenix outscored the Panthers 17-6 in the second quarter. Miller finished with a game high 19 points, while Bernardino added 12 for ATC. Pecos, meanwhile, endured a miserable first half where it shot 25 percent from the field — a figure that was aided by going just 2 of 16 from beyond the arc. An emphasis on higher percentage shots helped turn things around.
“We adjusted in the third quarter. We went inside and got some good looks and finally hit some shots,” Gonzales said. “That was the turn of the game.”
The Phoenix had two chances to tie it in the waning moments. Jordan Apodaca missed a 3 with less than 15 seconds to play, and on ATC’s ensuing possession, Bernardino’s desperation heave from inside half court at the buzzer was well off the mark. — Tristen Critchfield
