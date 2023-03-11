 No. 2 Roy/Mosquero girls basketball team defeats No. 4 To'hajiilee for Class A championship title - Albuquerque Journal

No. 2 Roy/Mosquero girls basketball team defeats No. 4 To’hajiilee for Class A championship title

By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor

Home » ABQnews Seeker » No. 2 Roy/Mosquero girls basketball team defeats No. 4 To’hajiilee for Class A championship title

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
2023 New Mexico high school basketball champions
ABQnews Seeker
List of the New Mexico high ... List of the New Mexico high school teams crowned champion in the state basketball tournament.
2
No. 2 Roy/Mosquero girls basketball team defeats No. 4 ...
ABQnews Seeker
3
Pedestrian killed in International District hit-and-run late Friday night
ABQnews Seeker
A pedestrian was struck by a ... A pedestrian was struck by a car that then fled the scene late Friday night in Albuquerque's International District, according to the Albuquerque Police ...
4
Lensic 360 set to bring music programming across NM
ABQnews Seeker
Longtime promoters Jamie Lenfestey, Tim Franke ... Longtime promoters Jamie Lenfestey, Tim Franke to run initiative
5
Here's what you can get for under $200K in ...
ABQnews Seeker
6 homes that cost less than ... 6 homes that cost less than $200,000 in the Albuquerque metro area
6
Wellington performing Black Poets in NM at Old Church
ABQnews Seeker
This event is free and open ... This event is free and open to the public though the seating capacity is limited to 150 people
7
Young men beat up homeless man on University of ...
ABQnews Seeker
An advisory stated the incident happened ... An advisory stated the incident happened at the parking structure near Lomas and Yale.
8
Honoring trailblazers: 1973 San Jon girls basketball team was ...
ABQnews Seeker
This year is the 50th anniversary ... This year is the 50th anniversary of the first official high school girls state basketball champion in New Mexico. San Jon was the inaugural ...
9
Abruzzo trust heir is guilty in tax case
ABQnews Seeker
A jury sitting in Albuquerque convicted ... A jury sitting in Albuquerque convicted an heir to an Abruzzo-family trust account of two federal crimes for failing to pay taxes on his ...