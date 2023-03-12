 City hopes to boost Black home ownership with support of national accelerator - Albuquerque Journal

City hopes to boost Black home ownership with support of national accelerator

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Roughly 16% of Albuquerque Black renters can qualify for homeownership. The median renter income for a Black city resident is $37,500, one of the lowest among racial categories included in a presentation from the city of Albuquerque’s Office of Equity and Inclusion. And, under current projections, about 2,289 Black homeowners are expected to be added through 2040.

But the city is trying to improve that and, through a new partnership with an accelerator comprising national organizations, the plan is to bring homeownership to 41 Black prospective homebuyers this year.

“For years, we’ve been left out of financial empowerment,” Nichole Rogers, a liaison with the city’s Office of Black Community Engagement, said. “In this country the cornerstone to building wealth (is homeownership). … In a lot of our communities, especially in the Black community, (there’s) generations of people who don’t own homes.”

The OBCE, an arm of the city’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, was chosen recently for the Opportunity Accelerator. The OA is made up of a group of national organizations, including Results for America, Code for America, Harvard Kennedy School Government Performance Lab, Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence at Johns Hopkins University, and the W. Haywood Burns Institute.

The Opportunity Accelerator, and, by extension, those supporting organizations, has a focus on promoting economic mobility and decreasing racial disparities.

And, through the city’s partnership with the accelerator, which is still in its early stages, the goal is to have a multipronged approach to increasing Black homeownership, Rogers said.

That includes educating prospective Black homebuyers, putting them in touch with financial advisers, weighing barriers for homeownership, creating a plan — which includes setting them up with credit repair and mortgage specialists — and matching them with a real estate agent “that looks like them,” Rogers said. Later down the line, the goal would be to get funding to provide down payment assistance to Black homebuyers, Rogers said.

The opportunity accelerator’s role includes technical assistance that will, possibly, create and track plans for Black families looking to go through the homebuying process.

“To have a city lead with a Black and Indigenous strategy is incredibly innovative,” Andrea Calderón, a senior adviser with Bloomberg Center for Government Excellence at Johns Hopkins University, said. “This has the opportunity to scale across jurisdictions throughout the country and really model what it looks like to be led by community members to increase … homeownership rates.”

The move to add more Black homeowners is a priority for the city — and is a need as the homeownership gap continues to widen. A recent report from the National Association of Realtors shows that Black homeownership has increased just 0.4% over the past 10 years and is nearly 29 percentage points less than white Americans. Moreover, that disparity between white and Black homeownership represents the largest gap in a decade.

Aside from growing Black homeownership, Rogers said the goal is to create work for Black people in jobs dealing with homes because “we’ve lost about $156 billion over the last 10 years because of low home valuations.”

“Part of our initiative is going to include mentorship for our community to enter these building trades — not just framers and carpenters and electricians, but also architects and appraisers,” Rogers said.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » City hopes to boost Black home ownership with support of national accelerator

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours, visitors
ABQnews Seeker
Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours ... Puye Cliff Dwellings pulling in tours and visitors
2
Everything to know about the Oscars tonight
ABQnews Seeker
NEW YORK (AP) -- Hollywood is ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Hollywood is gearing up for the 95th Academy Awards, where 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' comes in the lead nominee ...
3
How does Oscars voting work? This is how winners ...
ABQnews Seeker
LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The road ... LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The road to an Oscar winds through a long awards season, which finally culminates Sunday at the Academy Awards. We ...
4
City hopes to boost Black home ownership with support ...
ABQnews Seeker
Black Community Engagement office wants to ... Black Community Engagement office wants to add 41 more this year
5
Pet care: A change of pace for scared, besieged ...
ABQnews Seeker
Last in a series.For many dogs, ... Last in a series.For many dogs, separation anxiety has a hereditary basis but changes ...
6
Lensic 360 brings concerts to KiMo Theatre, El Rey ...
ABQnews Seeker
Lensic 360 has already hit the ... Lensic 360 has already hit the ground running. Jamie Lenfestey, director, says being able to bring shows to all points in New Mexico is ...
7
Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputy shoots man during domestic ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was taken to a ... A man was taken to a local hospital in an unknown condition after being shot early Sunday by a Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputy, ...
8
Zoe Lees named regional VP at Xcel
ABQnews Seeker
BRIEFCASE: In her new role, she ... BRIEFCASE: In her new role, she will provide leadership on all aspects of regulatory strategic planning, policy and pricing in Texas and New Mexico.
9
Placitas-based artist Colleen Gregoire captures the world with a ...
ABQnews Seeker
Editor's note: The Journal continues the ... Editor's note: The Journal continues the once-a-month series "From the Studio" with Kathaleen Robert ...