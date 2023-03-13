Carla Tennyson joins Modrall Sperling as HR director

Carla Tennyson has joined Modrall Sperling as director of human resources. Tennyson has an extensive background in HR management, including 16 years as HR director at a large technical firm in Albuquerque. She received her master’s degree from the University of New Mexico, and is an active member of the Society for Human Resources Management. In her role with Modrall Sperling, Tennyson will oversee legal staff with respect to workload balancing, scheduling, recruiting and professional development.