 Kateri Garcia West joins Modrall Sperling law firm - Albuquerque Journal

Kateri Garcia West joins Modrall Sperling law firm

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Kateri Garcia West

Kateri Garcia West has joined Modrall Sperling, practicing in general litigation and public finance law. Upon graduation from the University of New Mexico School of Law, Garcia West received the Ann C. Scales Jurisprudence Award for her work with the Moms of Law student group, which she co-founded. Prior to joining Modrall Sperling, she gained experience at another prominent New Mexico law firm. A member of the Hispanic National Bar Association, Garcia West co-coaches the Hispanic National Bar Association’s moot court team at UNM School of Law.

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Kateri Garcia West joins Modrall Sperling law firm

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico Legal Aid to host free Real ID ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Volunteer Attorney Program of New ... The Volunteer Attorney Program of New Mexico Legal Aid will host a fair aiming to help attendees with issues related to Real IDs.
2
SpeakUp!: State aroma bill really more important than medical ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: Voters should decide how to ... OPINION: Voters should decide how to fix medical malpractice insurance issues if lawmakers don't.
3
Albuquerque police seeking assistance locating 91-year-old man
ABQnews Seeker
The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking ... The Albuquerque Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a 91-year-old man who was last seen around 11 a.m. Tuesday morning leaving his residence ...
4
Bipartisan compromise reached on medical malpractice legislation
ABQnews Seeker
Emergency legislation backed by Gov. Michelle ... Emergency legislation backed by Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham would revise New Mexico's medical malpractice law to ensure independently owned outpatient clinics can remain open ...
5
FBI offering a reward for information about the murder ...
ABQnews Seeker
FBI offering reward up to $10,000 ... FBI offering reward up to $10,000 for information resulting in the arrest of the culprit or culprits who strangled a man to death in ...
6
Jacobsen: Judge awkwardly turns lecture into abuse of power
ABQnews Seeker
COLUMN: The reason for a legal ... COLUMN: The reason for a legal system is to replace arbitrary personal power with a system that follows established rules while aspiring to fairness.
7
What went into — and what will come — ...
ABQnews Seeker
While the Lobos got back to ... While the Lobos got back to business on the court, the business of hosting an NIT game was in the works for weeks.
8
Need a rooting interest? Here's every New Mexico connection ...
ABQnews Seeker
No Lobos. No Aggies. But that ... No Lobos. No Aggies. But that doesn't mean the NCAA Tournament is without New Mexico connections. Here's a look.
9
No scouting surprises for UNM women in WNIT opener ...
ABQnews Seeker
UNM will host Northern Arizona for ... UNM will host Northern Arizona for a first-round game Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Pit. That news arrived while the Lobos were midway ...