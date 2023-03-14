Kateri Garcia West joins Modrall Sperling law firm

Kateri Garcia West has joined Modrall Sperling, practicing in general litigation and public finance law. Upon graduation from the University of New Mexico School of Law, Garcia West received the Ann C. Scales Jurisprudence Award for her work with the Moms of Law student group, which she co-founded. Prior to joining Modrall Sperling, she gained experience at another prominent New Mexico law firm. A member of the Hispanic National Bar Association, Garcia West co-coaches the Hispanic National Bar Association’s moot court team at UNM School of Law.