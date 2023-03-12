 State Police arrest two teens in fatal shooting near Las Cruces - Albuquerque Journal

State Police arrest two teens in fatal shooting near Las Cruces

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Copyright © 2023 Albuquerque Journal

Police have arrested two 16-year-old boys in the shooting death of another teenager on Interstate 25 outside of Las Cruces about a week ago.

New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver on Saturday said Daniel Ortiz and Drake Armendariz are each charged with first-degree murder in the March 3 killing of 17-year-old Benjamin Archuleta.

Ortiz and Armendariz also face shooting at or from a motor vehicle resulting in great bodily injury, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and multiple conspiracy charges.

According to State Police, Archuleta and a passenger briefly stopped at a gas station in Doña Ana and when they left they were followed by a Honda sedan onto southbound I-25.

“While on the interstate at least one occupant from the other vehicle shot a firearm at Archuleta’s vehicle,” State Police said. “The Honda sedan then fled the area.”

Archuleta, who was struck by gunfire, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

State Police identified Ortiz as the driver of the Honda and Armendariz as the “shooter.”

The Las Cruces Sun-News reported that Archuleta was enrolled at Las Cruces High School but had dropped out before the shooting occurred. The newspaper added that the enrollment status of Armendariz and Ortiz wasn’t readily available.

Ortiz was arrested Tuesday; Armendariz on Thursday, according to State Police.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » State Police arrest two teens in fatal shooting near Las Cruces

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
2023 New Mexico high school basketball champions
ABQnews Seeker
List of the New Mexico high ... List of the New Mexico high school teams crowned champion in the state basketball tournament.
2
Statewide elected officials in New Mexico would get big ...
ABQnews Seeker
The state Senate endorsed massive pay ... The state Senate endorsed massive pay increases for New Mexico's governor and six other statewide elected officials Saturday — a move that would add ...
3
Photos: No. 1 St. Michaels boys basketball team beat ...
ABQnews Seeker
4
Ex-Navajo president honored in funeral procession, reception
ABQnews Seeker
LOW MOUNTAIN, Ariz. (AP) -- Remembered ... LOW MOUNTAIN, Ariz. (AP) -- Remembered as an inspirational, humble leader with a passion for education and commitment to his people, former Navajo Nation ...
5
State Police arrest two teens in fatal shooting near ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson ... New Mexico State Police spokesman Wilson Silver on Saturday said Daniel Ortiz and Drake Armendariz are each charged with first-degree murder in the March ...
6
Photos: No.1 Hobbs girls basketball team beat No. 3 ...
ABQnews Seeker
7
With time running out, New Mexico lawmakers clash over ...
ABQnews Seeker
Democrats have blocked medical malpractice bills ... Democrats have blocked medical malpractice bills this session, but legislative leaders say they are still open to a compromise in the final week before ...
8
Somos Unidos Foundation launches 'United in Health'
ABQnews Seeker
Think of it as white blood ... Think of it as white blood cells "rushing to wherever the problem is." That's how Somos Unidos Foundation Executive Director Chanel Wiese-Carl described the organization's ...
9
Post-wildfire conditions result in poor recovery for fish
ABQnews Seeker
Bandelier National Monument issued a temporary ... Bandelier National Monument issued a temporary fishing closure order, saying Rio Grande cutthroat trout and other species reintroduced after the 2011 Las Conchas Fire ...