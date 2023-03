Shannon Nairn has joined Modrall Sperling as of counsel, practicing in the litigation department.

During her more than two decades as an attorney, Nairn has handled a broad array of legal issues including advising on contractual matters, privacy concerns, compliance issues, Indian housing issues, criminal matters and appellate briefs. For 15 years, Nairn worked for the federal courts.

She also spent time as a contract attorney for the Assistant United States Attorney’s Office.