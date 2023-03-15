 Dr. Mark Bryniarski has joined Lovelace Medical Group - Albuquerque Journal

Dr. Mark Bryniarski has joined Lovelace Medical Group

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Mark Bryniarski

Dr. Mark Bryniarski, board-certified neurosurgeon has joined Lovelace Medical Group. Bryniarski has nearly 20 years of experience. He earned his degree in medicine at Jagiellonian University in Kraków, Poland, and completed a residency in Neurology at the University of New Mexico. He also completed both a residency in Neurosurgery at the University of Kansas and a fellowship in Neurosurgery at the University of Washington. Bryniarski also completed a Skull Base and Vascular Neurosurgery Fellowship with the Indianapolis Neurosurgical Group. He is a member of the Congress of Neurological Surgeons, the American Academy of Neurological Surgery, the Walter E. Dandy Neurosurgical Society and the New Mexico Medical Society. Bryniarski is located at Lovelace Medical Group at 500 Walter NE, Ste 401.

